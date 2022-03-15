Peninsula Clean Energy and Harvest Thermal Demonstrate Cutting-Edge, All-Electric Heat and Hot Water Systems
Part of broader effort to replace gas-powered furnaces, appliances
The transition to a low-carbon economy is urgent and important. But it can also be achievable, safe, and comfortable while reducing energy bills, as this program will help demonstrate.”BERKELEY, CA, US, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Peninsula Clean Energy has partnered with Bay Area-based Harvest Thermal, Inc., to install ultra-efficient, all-electric space heating and hot water systems as part of a broader effort to replace methane gas-powered furnaces and other appliances.
— Dr. Jane Melia, CEO
At no cost, four Peninsula Clean Energy customers are receiving a cutting-edge Harvest Pod™ system that operates a single heat pump to deliver both home heating and hot water. The system can cut carbon dioxide emissions by 90 percent compared with methane gas and 50 percent compared with standard heat pump systems.
The “Pod” is a smart device that operates the heat pump during off-peak times when electricity is cleaner and more affordable. It turns the hot water tank into a thermal battery, closely monitoring, storing, and delivering heat and hot water for customer use whenever needed. Incorporating the latest weather forecasts and energy needs, and using machine learning to optimize performance, the system reduces energy bills and maximizes customer comfort.
The demonstration will show how this new system can lower the cost of upgrading homes by reducing the need for service upgrades, and lower heating bills by up to 40 percent from homes that are currently hooked up to gas.
It also offers a “filtration mode” for clean indoor air on smoggy and smoky days, and “night cooling” to create a gentle indoor breeze on warm evenings.
The demonstration program will provide Peninsula Clean Energy with data to further promote energy use when renewable power sources are more plentiful during the day and relieve stress on the grid during evening peaks.
“This is an unmet need to advance electrification and a really important area for us not only locally but beyond,” said Portola Valley Council Member Jeff Aalfs, who also serves on Peninsula Clean Energy’s board of directors. “We are pleased to help bring this critical innovation into the market.”
“The Harvest team is excited to partner with Peninsula Clean Energy to bring ultra-efficient heating and hot water to their customers,” Harvest Thermal CEO and co-founder Dr. Jane Melia said. “The transition to a low-carbon economy to fight climate change is urgent and important. But it can also be achievable, safe, and comfortable while reducing energy bills, as this program will help demonstrate.”
“Knowing the Harvest Thermal system uses machine learning to optimize electricity use during off-peak time periods, while still maximizing performance, is very exciting,” said Ray Tam, who received a Harvest Pod system for his home in Daly City.
About Peninsula Clean Energy
Peninsula Clean Energy is a Community Choice Aggregation agency. It is the official electricity provider for San Mateo County and, beginning in spring 2022, for the City of Los Banos. Founded in 2016 with a mission to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, the agency serves roughly 300,000 customers by providing more than 3,500 gigawatt hours annually of electricity that is 50 percent renewable, 100 percent clean and at lower cost than PG&E. As a community-led, not-for-profit agency, Peninsula Clean Energy makes significant investments in its communities to expand access to sustainable and affordable energy solutions. Peninsula Clean Energy is on track to deliver electricity that is 100 percent renewable by 2025. The agency has earned investment-grade credit ratings from Moody’s and Fitch. Follow us at PenCleanEnergy.com, Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.
About Harvest Thermal
Harvest Thermal is a developer and manufacturer of ultra-efficient, all-electric hot water, heating and cooling systems for the residential market. Founded in 2019, Harvest Thermal in December announced the closing of a $1.9 million seed round and has also been supported by the National Science Foundation and California Energy Commission. Harvest Thermal's software/hardware, cloud-enabled platform leverages the power of advanced analytics and machine learning to dramatically reduce carbon emissions, save on customer bills and reduce stress on the utility grid. The Harvest PodTM, the system's brain and flow control center, manages a single heat pump and operates the hot water tank as a thermal battery, providing steady, comfortable heating and hot water whenever needed. For more information about Harvest Thermal, Inc. and its products offerings and services, please visit www.harvest-thermal.com. Visit us on Twitter and LinkedIn.
David Tuft
Harvest Thermal, Inc.
+1 202-494-0813
email us here