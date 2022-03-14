Could you have won a $10,000 Lottery prize and not know it? A Match 4 ticket purchased in Seattle expires March 23

15 prizes from Washington’s Lottery totaling $150,000 are currently unclaimed

Olympia, Wash. (March 14, 2022) – If you purchased a Match 4 ticket in Seattle last year, you might want to double check your ticket, as you could have won $10,000 and not know it. Players hoping to claim the prize should check their ticket and collect their winnings at one of the regional offices of Washington’s Lottery before 5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 23, when the prize is set to expire.

The winning Match 4 ticket was purchased at Cafe Truong Nguyen at 7143 Martin Luther King Jr Way, Suite A, in Seattle.

There are 15 unclaimed prizes from Washington’s Lottery worth $10,000 or more, equaling $150,000 in total. Check here for the full list of unclaimed winnings.

Winning players have 180 days from the drawing date to claim their prize. Scratch ticket winners have 180 days from the last day of ticket sales to claim their prize. By law, prizes that aren’t claimed are placed into a reserve account. Each June, the surplus in this account is transferred to the Washington Opportunity Pathways Account (WOPA), which helps support education in Washington. WOPA helps college students across the state achieve their dreams and supports early childhood education programs. More information on the program can be found here.

Washington’s Lottery has regional offices located in Everett, Federal Way, Olympia, Spokane, and Yakima, which are open to the public to claim prizes Mon-Fri from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Washington’s Lottery encourages winners with prizes up to $100,000 who cannot travel to one of these locations to mail in their winning tickets to claim their prize. Winners with s prize of $100,000 or more are instructed to call the nearest Lottery office to schedule an appointment to make a safe and secure in-person claim.

Making a Difference in Washington State: Since 1982, Washington’s Lottery has generated more than $4.5 billion to support several important state programs, including providing much-needed funds for the Washington Opportunity Pathways Account (WOPA). In FY21, WOPA received $185.7 million from the Lottery, enough to pay college tuition for more than 18,000 Washington residents. It also provided approximately 25% of the annual budget for the state’s Early Childhood Education and Assistance Program, which provides critical services to more than 15,000 children at 440 locations across Washington.

About Washington’s Lottery: The state’s Lottery offers consumers several types of games, including Mega Millions, Powerball, Lotto, Hit 5, Match 4, Pick 3, Daily Keno and Scratch. For more information, visit www.walottery.com or find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @walottery.

Keep it fun. Know your limit. Washington’s Lottery is an advocate for responsible gaming and collaborates with the Evergreen Council for Problem Gambling to provide resources for those in need. More information is available at www.walottery.com/Responsibility.

