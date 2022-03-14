Committee Advances Singleton Legislation to Require Instruction on Civic Engagement

Trenton – In an effort to provide college students with a strong foundation of our nation’s government, the Senate Higher Education Committee today advanced legislation sponsored by Senator Troy Singleton that would require students enrolled in public colleges or universities to receive instruction on American government and civic engagement.

The bill, S-857, would require degree-seeking students enrolled in public colleges or universities to receive instruction on American government and civic engagement. Under the bill, beginning with the 2022-2023 academic year, the governing board of a public college or university would require students pursuing a degree to complete this requirement prior to graduation.

“It is a sad reality that most Americans are not well versed on how our government works. According to the Annenberg Civics Knowledge Survey, in 2021 only 56% of U.S. adults could name all three branches of government,” said Senator Singleton (D-Burlington). “Requiring college students enrolled at our state’s public universities to take a civics or American government course is a natural extension of the work we’ve already done. This will help ensure that our young adults become informed and engages citizens in our democracy.”

This bill would complement the 2021 “Laura Wooten Law,” which requires the teaching of civics instruction to middle school students in public schools.

The bill was released from committee by a vote of 4-1.