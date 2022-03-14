WEDC secretary meets with local Girl Scouts

The head of the state’s economic development agency met with some of the state’s youngest female entrepreneurs as a way to celebrate International Women’s Day.

Missy Hughes, the CEO of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, spoke with members of a Girl Scout troop in Madison Tuesday.

The troop members told Hughes about their cookie selling strategies. The girls have learned to make some pretty good pitches.

“Buy cookies. Any troop. It doesn’t matter who you buy… like, just buy ’em. You’re supporting all Girl Scouts when you just buy one box,” a troop member named Ella told 27 News.

