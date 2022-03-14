Launch of the Corporate Carbon Database
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Corporate Carbon Database, an innovative carbon footprint and mapping solution, was officially launched today by a new start-up company.
This unique data platform brings more transparency on corporate climate metrics, according to Cedric Bleuez, founder of Corporate Carbon Data. “The Corporate Carbon Database is the result of years of research on greenhouse gas emissions reporting as well as the outcome of a long and exciting IT development project. This new analytics solution is user-friendly and offers hard data and invaluable insight to the financial, business and research community.”, Bleuez states.
The Corporate Carbon Database includes strategic data on :
– 11,300 companies
– 26,800 facilities
– 35 countries (USA, Canada, 32 European countries and Australia)
“Clients can easily subscribe online to our data platform and are also able to acquire a range of data reports on companies, sectors, countries and cities.”, adds Bleuez.
The Corporate Carbon Database, which offers a range of impressive visualisation tools and functionalities, can be accessed at www.corporatecarbondata.com .
ABOUT CORPORATE CARBON DATA LTD
Corporate Carbon Data is a new data vendor offering information and technology services to a wide range of organisations in the world.
Corporate Carbon Data developed the Corporate Carbon Database, a unique and innovative carbon disclosure solution.
Our corporate carbon tracking tool provides greenhouse gas emissions data on :
– 11,300 companies
– 26,800 facilities
– 35 countries (USA, Canada, 32 European countries and Australia)
A Demo version of the Corporate Carbon Database is accessible online at https://corporatecarbondata.com .
A range of data reports on companies, sectors, countries and cities can be accessed at https://corporatecarbondata.com/data-reports/ .
Cedric Bleuez
Corporate Carbon Data
