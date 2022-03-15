CollabraLink Announces Lakshmi Meyyappan as Senior Director, Appian Practice Lead
Professional services firm CollabraLink Technologies, Inc. has hired Lakshmi Meyyappan as a Senior Director to serve as CollabraLink’s Appian Practice Lead.
I hope to use my years of experience in the Appian ecosystem to refine and expand CollabraLink 's Appian practice and deliver better solutions for our nation's critical needs.”MCLEAN, VA, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Meyyappan, who joined the company on March 1st, is tasked with driving continuous improvements for internal capabilities while championing positive transformation initiatives to deliver a best-in-class service experience for CollabraLink clients.
Before coming to CollabraLink, Meyyappan was Director of Professional Services at Macedon Technologies, where she led dozens of successful Appian and Intelligent Automation projects for Commercial clients. Meyyappan has always been a community builder, emphasizing culture and team morale as the cornerstone of successful delivery and growth.
“We are ecstatic to have Lakshmi join the CollabraLink team,” said George Batsakis, CollabraLink CEO. “Her strong background in enabling customer success, architecting Appian-centered solutions, and implementing intelligent automation projects that solve mission-critical problems will allow CollabraLink to continue to deliver world-class solutions for federal agencies.”
“I am delighted to have Lakshmi join our team”, said Tim Kelly, former CollabraLink Appian Practice Lead and current VP of Operational Excellence. “I’ve had the pleasure to work with Lakshmi for many years. She brings CollabraLink a renewed perspective to drive growth and innovation within our Practice.”
Meyyappan shares her excitement in joining the CollabraLink team.
Meyyappan holds a Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering from George Mason University. She serves on the Board of Directors for FIRST Chesapeake, a local not-for-profit organization that runs and supports a large robotics educational program in Virginia, Maryland, and DC.
About CollabraLink Technologies, Inc
CollabraLink Technologies, Inc (CollabraLink), based in McLean, VA is focused on building a modern, digital government. For the past 15 years, CollabraLink has specialized in combining Agile frameworks in conjunction with intelligent automation platforms to deliver transformative solutions for our agency partners. CollabraLink is assessed CMMI Level 3 for services and development, an investment made in order to create a process-driven, a success-oriented organization focused on achieving our clients’ goals.
Timothy Kelly
CollabraLink
