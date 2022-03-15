Scalable Solutions and Coinfirm Partner to Ensure Secure Trading Globally
Scalable Solutions, an industry flagship trading software provider, is integrating blockchain RegTech leader Coinfirm’s AML platformZUG, SWITZERLAND, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Due to Scalable Solutions' rigorous approach to regulatory requirements, compliance and money laundering risks, the company’s infrastructure has a strong security history and has never been compromised.
“Scalable Solutions has processed trillions of dollars in transactions and is clearly a key pillar in the effort to power the mass adoption of blockchain. By integrating our AML/CFT compliance solutions into their infrastructure will enable crypto asset firms in their ecosystem to bridge to the traditional economy with more regulatory security.” – Coinfirm CEO, Dr. Mircea Mihaescu
Coinfirm’s solutions will enable Scalable clients to develop a secure trading ecosystem, backed by over 100 000 TPS capacity and 600+ digital assets. Adding to the current list of security and compliance partners, the advanced AML risk analysis provided by Coinfirm will prove a popular choice among clients. Their features include 330+ proprietary risk algorithms monitoring 14,000 entities – both licit and illicit – over 5,600 blockchain protocols.
“We are glad to unite forces with Coinfirm as we share common priorities in providing the highest level of security and compliance with regulations. Being a pioneer in blockchain technology, we integrate all of the best battle-tested security practices in the industry, and we pay scrupulous attention in choosing our partners. With Coinfirm, we are sure to reach stability in providing services to our largest clients that run billions of dollars in transaction volumes daily. Together we’re paving the way to make blockchain a safer and more reliable environment.” – Valerie Leroy, Head of Business Development, Scalable Solutions
About Scalable Solutions
Scalable Solutions is a global blockchain technology infrastructure & software powerhouse. Since 2012, the team has been developing an institutional-grade trading software with the most delicate and robust mix of high-end security, liquidity, KYC and regulatory verification, as well as superior customer service. Scalable technology powers exchanges in the top 50 exchanges by daily volume and has processed trillions of dollars in transactions.
About Coinfirm
Coinfirm’s AML Risk Management Platform and services are used by governments, financial institutions, custodians, payment providers, investment funds and exchanges. The 5,600+ protocol-supporting AML Platform utilises 330+ proprietary risk algorithms to provide a seamless, scalable solution to stringent regulatory requirements for both CeFi and DeFi.
Founded in 2016, Coinfirm is headquartered in London, UK, with the company retaining offices in Canada, U.S., Poland, France and Japan. Over 250 entities have trusted the company to provide RegTech solutions to stay in compliance.
Scalable PR
Scalable Solutions
pr@scalablesolutions.io
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other