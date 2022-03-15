NEXUS:ISRAEL 2022 Summit - Sustainable Solutions for Global Challenges - Speakers: Gladwell, Goodall, Friedman and Wood
World-renowned entrepreneurs, investors and innovative thought leaders to focus on sustainable solutions to global challenges NEXUS:ISRAEL SUMMIT on March 30thNEW YORK, NEW YORK, US, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- World-renowned entrepreneurs, investors and today’s most innovative thought leaders will convene at the 4th NEXUS:ISRAEL 2022 Virtual Summit on March 30th to focus on sustainable solutions to global challenges. (Click here to register).
The NEXUS:ISRAEL 2022 Virtual Summit organized by American Friends of the Hebrew University (AFHU) and presented by the Hebrew University of Jerusalem (HU), will provide an immersive event experience designed specifically for idea exchange and to drive opportunities directly aligned with strategic business goals. It brings entrepreneurs, business leaders, and innovators together for this summit which fosters breakthrough conversations about the latest technological advances in sustainability emerging from Israel’s startup culture.
“This year, a global audience of thought leaders from 45+ countries and 700+ leading companies will gather virtually to discuss the future of sustainability and innovation from contrasting perspectives, sectors, roles, and geographies,” says Avner Mendelson, Chairman of the NEXUS:ISRAEL Advisory Board. “The virtual NEXUS:ISRAEL Summit portal allows us to welcome an even larger and more global audience, providing attendees with the unique chance to network and build relationships with new markets and peers.”
The event starts at 11 AM. In addition to keynote speakers and live panel discussions, registered participants can join 1:1 networking calls, creating an easy way to arrange follow-up conversations and foster new connections far beyond the event.
(Click here for full agenda)
During breakout sessions, participants can choose a topic they’re interested in exploring and deep dive alongside industry experts focused on Agtech, FoodTech and Sustainable Farming, Clean Water, Smart Grid and Green Infrastructure, Sanitation and Global Health, Renewable Energy, Innovation in FoodTech and Food Security, Climate & the Environment, ESG and Corporate Leadership on Climate Change, as well as Health and Wellness.
Featured speakers include:
• Malcolm Gladwell, Author & Podcast Host has penned seven New York Times bestsellers, including The Tipping Point, Blink, Outliers, Talking to Strangers, and The Bomber Mafia. He is the co-founder and president of Pushkin Industries, an audiobook and podcast production company.
• Catherine Wood, CEO, Ark Invest is an investment adviser with more than 40 years of experience identifying and investing in innovation. She founded ARK to focus solely on disruptive innovation across sectors and geographies including Israel that involve DNA sequencing, robotics, artificial intelligence, energy storage, and blockchain.
• Dr. Jane Goodall, DBE, UN Messenger of Peace & Founder, The Jane Goodall Institute is a world-renowned ethologist and activist known for her groundbreaking research of wild chimpanzees. In 2021, she received the Templeton Prize, which honors those who harness the power of the sciences to explore the deepest questions of the universe as well as humankind’s place and purpose within it.
• Thomas Friedman, Foreign Affairs Columnist, The New York Times has won the Pulitzer Prize three times. His foreign affairs column reports on U.S. domestic politics and foreign policy, Middle East conflicts, international economics, environment, biodiversity, and energy. He is a Hebrew University alumnus.
• Dr. Cori Bargmann is Head of Science at the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative and is an internationally recognized neurobiologist and geneticist.
• Valerie Smith, Chief Sustainability Officer, Citi, has helped grow sustainability efforts at Citi since 2004. She oversees Citi’s Sustainability & ESG team, and is an advisor and spokesperson on sustainable finance.
• Andrew Yang is an entrepreneur, author, philanthropist, non-profit leader, and former 2020 presidential candidate as well as a New York City Mayoral candidate.
Among the scheduled HU participants are: Prof. Yuval Noah Harari, historian and best-selling author; Prof. Dan Marom, fintech thought leader, Prof. Yaakov Nahmias, founder of the Tyson Foods-funded Future Meat Technologies and Prof. Ori Adam, HU Climate Science Center.
NEXUS:ISRAEL is hosted by the advisory board convened by AFHU: Chairman Avner Mendelson, President & CEO, Bank Leumi USA; Neil Grossman, Co-founder, TKNG Capital Partners; Clive Kabatznik, Chairman, Datos Health; Jeffrey Kuvin, MD, Chair, Department of Cardiology, Northwell Health; Jon Lightman, Partner & Market Leader, ISG; Marc Mayer, Chairman & CEO, Manning & Napier; Andrew Shapiro, Founder & Managing Partner, Broadscale Group; Sarah Siegel, Writer & IBM retiree; Andrew Wilshinsky, Senior Partner, The Wilshinsky Group and Catherine Wood, Ark Investment Manager.
Program sponsors include; ARK Invest; The Paul E. Singer Foundation;
Bank Leumi USA; Mayer Brown LLP; Ike, Molly & Steven Elias Foundation; Mindy and Neil Grossman; and Haddad Brands.
About the Hebrew University of Jerusalem
The Hebrew University of Jerusalem is Israel's leading academic and research institution. Serving 24,000 students from 80 countries, it produces a third of Israel’s civilian research and is ranked 12th worldwide in biotechnology patent filings and commercial development. Faculty and alumni of the Hebrew University have won eight Nobel Prizes and a Fields Medal since 2000.
About American Friends of the Hebrew University
American Friends of the Hebrew University (AFHU) is a national, not-for-profit organization based in the United States. AFHU is headquartered in New York, and has seven regional offices working in close partnership with the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. AFHU provides supporters, Hebrew University alumni, and the public with stimulating programs and events, and organizes missions to Israel. The organization’s activities support scholarly and scientific achievement at HU, create scholarships, fund new facilities, and assist the University’s efforts to recruit outstanding new faculty. For more information, please visit http://www.afhu.org/.
