WHITEHALL RANCH SELLER OPEN TO ACCEPTING CRYPTOCURRENCY FOR PAYMENT
LOCATED BETWEEN HOUSTON AND COLLEGE STATION, TEXASWHITEHALL, TX, USA, March 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cryptocurrency is now being considered as payment for the Whitehall Ranch, making it one of the few ranches for sale accepting this type of payment. The real estate seller will accept this form of payment for either all or a portion of the transaction depending on the terms and conditions.
Tucked away in the small enclave of Whitehall, Texas, The Whitehall Ranch was designed by a California architect and is unlike any other ranch house property in the real estate market. Whitehall Ranch offers quick access to Houston and College Station, Texas, from major highways and has a lighted helipad for quick access to just about any location.
This large ranch boasts a main ranch house , a pool house with a spa, a two-suite guest house and a four-suite bunkhouse. The main house features open spaces with soaring ceilings and big views. Easy flowing spaces reach the outdoor covered porches and an easy stroll to the pool house and spa and other homes. Elevator access takes you to the media room, wine room and safe room below the main living level.
The pool house and spa contain a heated saltwater pool, a bar area that passes through the kitchen and a covered entertainment section with a grill and Italian pizza oven. This exceptional ranch house property offers a skeet and trap range, a stable and polo field that could be converted for other uses such as golf, cricket pitch, lawn tennis and baseball. The stables area could become an event venue or a myriad of other uses. The gardens, orchards, and agriculture make this a fabulous “farm to table” property.
Inspiration and brilliant architecture were combined to create this residential environment. Tucked away on a natural hill surrounded by dense woods sit the main house, a two-suite guest house, a four-suite bunk house, and a pool house with spa. The simple contemporary lines of these luxurious tranquil residences offer total privacy, and the main house has huge surrounding porches that beckon you outside.
Deitra Robertson Real Estate Inc. specializes exclusively in Equestrian Estates, Horse Farms, Ranch and Land properties. We pride ourselves on our level of service and expertise. We have education, experience, and the affiliations to effectively service your unique needs whether you are buying or selling a property.
Those interested in learning more about The Whitehall Ranch or other large ranches for sale can reach Deitra Robertson Real Estate Inc. at (832) 642-6789 or by contacting them online. American Farm and Ranch, Whitehall Ranch's digital marketing representative, can be reached through this website.
