TBI Agents Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Monroe County

At the request of 10th District Attorney General Steve Crump, TBI agents are investigating the circumstances leading to an officer-involved shooting that occurred on Saturday in Monroe County.

Preliminary information indicates that late Saturday night, deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office were pursuing a subject believed to be involved in a shooting that occurred earlier in the evening. After the subject’s vehicle became disabled, he ran from the area toward the 600 block of Gudger Road in Madisonville. Reports from the scene indicate that, a short time later, a deputy encountered the subject, who brandished a handgun. The deputy fired his service weapon, striking the man. He was transported to a Knoxville hospital for treatment. No officers were injured during the incident.

TBI agents continue to work to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for his review and consideration. The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters; that decision rests with the District Attorney General requesting TBI’s involvement.

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead refers questions of that nature to the respective department to answer as it sees fit.

Any available updates on this investigation will be posted online at TBINewsroom.com.