- Media Advisory

Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon, Senate Insurance Committee Chairman Kirk Talbot and House Insurance Committee Chairman Mike Huval are jointly announcing their Catastrophe Reform Package of legislation for the 2022 Legislative Session. The speakers will provide an overview of six bills designed to strengthen protections for policyholders in the aftermath of hurricanes and other disasters.

Who: Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon, Louisiana Department of Insurance Senator Kirk Talbot, Chair, Senate Insurance Committee Representative Mike Huval, Chair, House Insurance Committee What: Overview of Catastrophe Reform Package for the 2022 Legislative Session. Speakers will be available for individual interviews following the press conference. When: March 10 at 3:30 p.m. Where: Louisiana Department of Insurance Plaza Hearing Room 1702 N. Third Street Baton Rouge, LA (Also available to view remotely; see below for details)

Zoom Webinar: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86020851264?pwd=U0pHbnBOc2pDeWxJa05IUHR1U29jUT09

Telephone Number: 301-715-8592 Webinar ID: 86020851264 Passcode: 193059