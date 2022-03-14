Submit Release
News Search

There were 644 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,578 in the last 365 days.

AG Kaul Files Lawsuit Against Johnson Controls, Inc. and Tyco Fire Products for PFAS Violations

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Attorney General Josh Kaul announced today that the Wisconsin Department of Justice has filed a civil environmental enforcement lawsuit against Johnson Controls, Inc. (JCI) and Tyco Fire Products LP (Tyco) for alleged violations of the state’s hazardous substance spills law related to discharges of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).

 

According to the complaint, JCI and Tyco violated the state spills law when they failed to notify the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) of a PFAS discharge and failed to remediate PFAS contamination at and around the Fire Technology Center in Marinette, Wisconsin.

 

“When companies contaminate our water, they must fully remediate the harm they’ve caused. Every Wisconsinite should be able to rely on the safety of the water they drink,” said AG Kaul. “The Wisconsin Department of Justice is committed to protecting the public and holding accountable those who endanger the health of Wisconsinites.”

 

PFAS are a group of human-made chemicals used for decades in numerous products, including non-stick cookware, fast food wrappers, stain-resistant sprays and certain types of firefighting foam. PFAS were discharged to the water, land, and air from the use of firefighting foam during training and testing at the Fire Technology Center.

 

PFAS chemicals resist degradation in the environment and accumulate in the body. Those contaminants may be linked to serious adverse health effects in humans and animals. Epidemiologic studies have shown that potential adverse human health effects from exposure to some PFAS include increased serum cholesterol, immune dysregulation, pregnancy-induced hypertension, and kidney and testicular cancers. Exposure to certain types of PFAS is also associated with low birthweight in humans, suppressed immune system response, dyslipidemia, impaired kidney function, and delayed onset of menstruation.

 

As part of this lawsuit, the State is seeking a monetary penalty from JCI and Tyco for violations of the hazardous substance spills law and injunctive relief requiring JCI and Tyco to complete an investigation and cleanup of the PFAS contamination at and around the Fire Technology Center.

You just read:

AG Kaul Files Lawsuit Against Johnson Controls, Inc. and Tyco Fire Products for PFAS Violations

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.