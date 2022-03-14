New Crypto Coin Storms Into Town With Amazing Features And A Charitable Heart
This new hyper-deflationary cryptocurrency was created on the principles of giving back and will give holders the power to make a positive impact on the world.
CareCoin (CARES:CARES)ALVARADO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cryptocurrency enthusiasts and all lovers of decentralized finance will be delighted to learn that there is a new crypto token in town, armed with impressive features, and led by a charitable heart.
The new hyper-deflationary cryptocurrency, named CareCoin, was built on the Binance Smart Chain, with the primary goal of spreading love and care across the world.
Driven by the need to inspire hope, CareCoin will reserve 2% of every transaction to make donations to various humanitarian and socio-economic causes, allowing everyday individuals to leverage their strength in community numbers to make a positive impact in the world.
“Care Coin sets itself apart with its overarching mission; To become the Currency of Giving; what we mean is that with every sell and every buy transaction, we take 2% and put those coins into a Donation/Charity Wallet and we then use those funds to conduct charitable actions such as paying-off medical bills; funding critical procedures for patients, filling up food banks around the world; providing clean/drinkable water to impoverished people, building clean energy homes & schools for those communities in need, and funding specialized projects such as building solar-powered water wells.”
The company was established in January 2022 by Simon Knaus and James Stephens; the founders have, however, revealed that the hyper-deflationary coin will remain fully decentralized and completely owned by community members, who also have the responsibility of deciding what charities, places, people and organizations receive donations from the token.
In addition to offering holders an easy to use wallet, as well as a crypto card for processing transactions, the CareCoin Ecosystem also packs impressive and amazing features that include a soon to be launched decentralized exchange, and chat rooms in the metaverse where members can hold conversations on topics and issues that affect their health and well-being in real life, as well as a fully-functioning swap, DeX, University and soo much more!
Anyone interested in learning more about this incredible project with an amazing and inspiring mission can do so via the contact info below.
