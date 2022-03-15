SmartGridCIS to Partner with Digital Home Energy Management Platform EIQhome.com
Transformative Capabilities Sets New Standard for Energy Supplier MyAccounts
SmartGridCIS & EIQhome technology working together sets the new standard for a comprehensive billing and customer engagement solution that delivers exceptional home energy management capabilities.”HOUSTON, TX, USA, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SmartGridCIS, a Univerus Company, and EIQhome, LLC today announced their partnership to offer the next generation of MyAccount experience on the SmartGridCIS billing and digital customer engagement platform for retail electricity suppliers and utilities across the U.S.
— John Bastian
The combination of SmartGridCIS and EIQhome technology working together sets the new standard for a comprehensive billing and #customer #engagement solution that delivers exceptional #home #energy #management capabilities.
EIQhome’s Home Management Platform makes managing home energy simple and stress-free. By using the latest in AI and digital technology and by integrating with multiple home IoT devices, smart meter data, and supplier billing data, EIQhome provides households with the “Go To” MyAccount to manage all their home energy management and sustainability needs.
“By partnering with EIQhome, we add home energy management to an already robust consumer engagement solution,” says John Bastian, VP of Business Development for SmartGridCIS. He adds, “we are now able to offer retail energy suppliers, and utilities, the most advanced MyAccount, Home Energy Management experience available.”
EIQhome CEO Dan Sullivan adds, “We are thrilled to be an official partner with SmartGridCIS and to integrate our home energy management solution with their billing and customer communications platform. I see this as a true 1 + 1 = 3 partnership that delivers tremendous value to our clients and end-use customers”.
The new SmartGridCIS MyAccount option fully integrates with customer billing information, smart meter data (SMT), and a variety of energy IoT devices including #Tesla EVs, #Nest, and #Ecobee thermostats, and #Sense real-time energy monitoring. Work is ongoing to expand its integration network with various suppliers of #EVs, distributed generation, energy storage, and other smart energy devices.
The new SmartGridCIS MyAccount option automatically captures key billing and usage data so the user can easily monitor and manage against their energy cost and sustainability goals. The system offers users multiple options to view the data in clear charts and graphs. The system also offers automated alerts as a means of proactively keeping households on top of their costs, usage, and sustainability goals.
Join us for our Free Webinar on April 28th at 2 pm ET, "The Digital First Retail Energy Provider," to Learn How You Can Use Digital Consumer Engagement to Attract and Retain More Customers. Click here to register: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/6181884701490127373
About SmartGridCIS, a Univerus Company
SmartGridCIS is a leading provider of real-time energy billing and customer communications solutions for deregulated retail energy providers and regulated utilities that want to leverage their smart metering infrastructures fully. As part of the Univerus family, the SmartGridCIS solution is one of the multiple complementary software brands, including fieldGO, Compliance Science, MAIS, and C2Logix. The centralized management approach at Univerus ensures that our suite of software solutions will provide energy and utility customers with the best products in the marketplace.
About EIQhome, LLC
EIQhome's Home Energy Management Platform (HEMP) advanced technology helps consumers achieve their personalized goals for controlling their home’s energy usage, cost, and sustainability. By using the latest in AI and digital technology, and by integrating with multiple home IoT devices, smart meter data, and energy supplier billing data, EIQhome delivers an exceptional user experience while putting the consumer in full control of their home energy. Through its Home Energy Management Platform, EIQhome strives to Help Consumers Save Money and Save the World.
EIQhome was founded and is based in the Energy Capital of the World, Houston, TX
John Bastian
SmartGridCIS
jbastian@smartgridcis.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other