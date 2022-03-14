Berry Pond Ice Recovery

Submit Release
CONTACT: Sergeant Alex Lopashanski 603-744-5470 603-271-3361 March 14, 2022

Moltonboro, NH – On Sunday, March 13, shortly before 8:30 a.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified that a vehicle had gone through the ice on Berry Pond. The driver was able to exit the vehicle and get out of the water. Unfortunately, the passenger, a 70-year-old male from Moltonboro, was not able to and perished.

Along with Conservation Officers, members of Moltonboro Fire and Rescue, the Moltonboro Police Department, NH Marine Patrol, and NH State Police responded. In addition to police and fire, a technician from Marine Solutions arrived on the scene to recover the vehicle and assist in stabilizing it prior to divers entering the water.

Shortly before noon, New Hampshire Fish and Game divers recovered the victim and Mayhew Funeral Services transported him from the scene. All parties involved in the incident were experienced at traveling on ice and were familiar with this particular waterbody. Recent rapid changes in the weather have created variable ice conditions state wide. Unfortunately, in this case, over a foot of solid ice was bordered by a thin area that gave way to the weight of the front end of the vehicle.

The victim’s name is being withheld pending family notifications. No further information is available at this time.

