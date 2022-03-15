Her Adventures Proudly Presents International Female Pilot Day In Recognition Of Women In Aviation

Celebrate International Female Pilot Day on March 22, 2022

Her Adventures has created International Female Pilot Day, a groundbreaking day honoring women of aviation. Join in on the celebrations on March 22, 2022.

This celebration of female pilots is long overdue and we're excited to start a new tradition that will bring visibility to the women who haven’t just shattered the glass ceiling, but the stratosphere!” — Arden Joy

UNITED STATES, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a bid to shed light on the impressive contributions of female pilots throughout history, Her Adventures has created International Female Pilot Day. The groundbreaking day of recognition will have its initial commemoration on March 22, 2022. This special day will be celebrated annually.

Women have made an undeniable impact in the world of aviation over the years. Raymonde de Laroche was the first woman to receive a pilot's license in 1910. In 1932, Amelia Earhart became the first woman to fly across the Atlantic Ocean, and then embark on the journey solo only four years later. And in 1989, Matice Wright was named the first African American woman flight officer in the United States Navy.

Despite the rich history, today only 8% of pilots are women. With this in mind, Her Adventures created this day to honor those in the industry, while also encouraging more women to take flight and close the gender gap.

“This celebration of female pilots is long overdue, and we are excited to start a new tradition that will bring visibility to the amazing women who haven’t just shattered the glass ceiling, but the stratosphere!” said Arden Joy, Executive Director of Her Adventures.

To celebrate the day, Her Adventures will highlight some of the amazing accomplishments of female pilots from the past and present, across the Her Adventures platforms. This includes partnering with Delta Air Lines to feature an exclusive interview with a pilot. You can join the conversation in our Facebook group, share your own stories on social media, and help celebrate female pilots across the globe by tagging us and using the hashtag, #InternationalFemalePilotDay.

About Her Adventures

Her Adventures LLC is an international media company seeking to radically redefine travel to be an inclusive, sustainable, and empowering experience. The company strives to achieve this by providing curated content that gives all women the resources they need to explore the world regardless of access, ability, or privilege.

1 Current statistics of women in aviation careers in U.S.: Women in aviation international. WAI. (n.d.). Retrieved February 14, 2022, from https://www.wai.org/resources/waistats

International Female Pilot Day