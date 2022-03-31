KP Dashboard, a Grassroots Coordination SaaS Startup, Announces Release of its Newest Version
KP Dashboard's innovative approach to coordinating and mobilizing a Key Person structure is starting to catch on.”MIDLOTHIAN, VA, USA, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KP Dashboard, a young SaaS Grassroots Coordination platform, announced the successful deployment of its newest version.
KP Dashboard is revolutionizing the grassroots advocacy space by building an entirely new platform specifically geared towards advocacy-focused associations. Formed in 2019 just before the pandemic, KP Dashboard continues to build and refine its one-of-a-kind platform that empowers associations or companies to more-easily coordinate and mobilize their grassroots structure using an intuitive and modern dashboard.
In 2019, market demand for an easy-to-use platform to assist in grassroots coordination efforts lead to the KP Dashboard platform being built with many clients coming on board through word of mouth alone. Considerable market demand for software in this market has produced a buzz for this young company.
"KP Dashboard's innovative tools have enabled significant increases in client legislative productivity including recent client legislative wins. Implementation of our platform that allows state legislative teams to work together on a common goal has resulted in better advocacy outcomes for our clients," shared Adam Parker, CEO and Chairman of KP Dashboard.
Legislative teams rely on KP Dashboard's intuitive dashboard to plan complex advocacy-related communications and activities for hundreds of state legislators and advocates. The fully-integrated platform unifies communications, planning, legislator data, and advocate data all in one place. The Advocacy Messaging allows constituents to communicate easily with their legislators with as little as 2 clicks. KP Dashboard is fully integrated with popular services and APIs to ensure constant uptime and updates.
"I am very proud of what our young team has achieved. We built a next-generation grassroots advocacy SaaS platform with modern cloud technologies that helps our clients achieve their legislative goals. We accomplished all of this while being self-funded, achieving rapid word of mouth growth, and establishing a company culture that people want to join." shared Adam Parker, CEO and chairman of KP Dashboard. "We enter Spring 2022 with strong momentum and recent client successes."
