Online Event Ticketing Market Analysis & Forecast | Brown Paper Tickets, Cvent Inc, Eventbee Inc., Eventbrite Inc.

Allied Market Research - Logo

Online ticket booking business is extremely hampered after the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, March 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- E-tickets witnessed a paradigm shift from traditional event ticketing processes for various events. Most venue counters are nowadays encouraging individuals to purchase tickets in advance from digital platforms. Major trend observed in the online event ticketing market over past years is booking tickets through tablet, smartphone, or web applications.

Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/7857

This trend has gained high popularity, owing to ease of use, flexibility of booking timings, user-friendly interfaces, and various attractive engagement marketing strategies developed by service providers. Many ticketing vendors are focused on providing mobile ticketing applications that generate e-tickets on smartphones as well as vendors are making their websites customer-friendly with various promotional methods, which attracts consumers with easy ticketing transactions and discount/ points benefits. Moreover, online event booking applications displays all information associated to event which includes ticket pricing, seating layouts, event venue, and other relevant information.

Major players analyzed include Brown Paper Tickets, Cvent Inc, Eventbee Inc., Eventbrite Inc., Eventzilla, moshtix Pty Ltd, Razorgator LLC, StubHub Inc., Thundex Tix, and Ticketek Pty Ltd.

Rise in adoption of smartphones and personal computers, surge in disposable income, and growth in focus on paperless transactions are the major factors that drive growth of the online event ticketing market. However, lack of price supervision and uncertainty over ticket prices can hinder the growth of market. Contrarily, growth in penetration of internet and broadband services across the globe is an opportunistic factor for growth of the online event ticketing market.

Popularity of internet has increased significantly and as a result, many organizations have worked diligently to develop new techniques for interfacing with customers. E-tickets are developed to provide wide range of applications by provider services, which include coupons for e-shopping to tickets for entrance into a concert or sporting event. Proliferation of e-tickets represents a change in the way that traditional ticket purchasing occurs. E-tickets seem to provide a number of advantages to agencies, including lower costs and increased operational efficiency. It is projected that the use of e-tickets would continue to increase during the forecast period.

Major online event ticketing systems are paid platforms or applications as they include service charges. Most platforms charge fee per ticket plus a percentage of the ticket price. As many entertainment industries have legacy architecture, which adds additional cost, make them charge high fees just to stay in business. In addition to fees from ticketing providers, one also needs to pay credit card processing fees, if used.

For Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/7857

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Similar Reports -

1. Crowd Management & Event Security Market

2. Event Management Software Market

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts, and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.

