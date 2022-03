Healthcare Leader Expands into AI Training Data Services

Xelex.ai Enters Text Classification and Data Collection Market

Xelex.ai specializes in creating accurate, on-time and cost-effective training data for text-based machine learning projects.” — Mark Christensen

RICHMOND, VA, USA, March 15, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The creators of industry-leading WebChartMD clinical documentation software today announce their expansion into software and services for artificial intelligence (AI) applications.The start-up, Xelex.ai (pronounced zelex), targets the $9 billion text classification market. In text classification, workers categorize unstructured text to teach computers how to automate large-scale text-based tasks. The technology, known as machine learning, holds the potential to transform businesses and customer engagement at a global level.The company’s focus is on helping technology companies succeed by creating the training data needed to successfully implement their computer automation projects. “Preparing the training data is a laborious and logistically challenging process,” said Mark Christensen, CEO of Xelex.ai. “Over 75% of companies have trouble implementing their machine learning projects due to the challenges involved in creating reliable, accurate training data.”Xelex.ai sees that problem as an opportunity. “Preparing accurate, on-time and cost-effective training data is a natural extension of what we already do for our clients,” said Christensen. “Over 24,000 content creators have delivered highly accurate text-based data to more than 40,000 clients over the last 15 years using WebChartMD. It’s something we’re very skilled at.”A growing list of industries rely on text-based machine learning automation, including financial services, call center operations, healthcare, customer experience/brand management, and industries using speech-to-text applications, to name a few. “Machine learning and text classification services are utilized across almost every industry and in virtually every technology-literate country,” said Christensen.The company’s highly developed workflow management software and services are focused on the top three segments of the text classification market: data collection and text correction for speech-to-text applications and language modeling; text classification for use cases like sentiment analysis; and search-related text classification.A strength of Xelex.ai’s business model is its long-standing relationships with a linguistically diverse network of international labor partners. “Unlike other labeling services that employ anonymous click-workers, we’ve worked with many of our international partners for over 10 years. The benefit is higher reliability and accountability, which increases the likelihood of project success.”For more information visit www.Xelex.ai , or contact Mark Christensen, CEO, at 423-930-9213 or mchristensen@Xelex.ai.AboutXelex.ai provides training data to technology companies for use in improving the accuracy of artificial intelligence applications. Xelex.ai is the AI brand of Xelex Digital, LLC, the makers of WebChartMD, a leader in clinical documentation software used by over 40,000 healthcare providers since 2006.