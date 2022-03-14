PBC MOVES $12 MILLION ORLANDO REALTOR® ASSOCIATION HEADQUARTERS TO NEXT CONSTRUCTION PHASE
Precision Building Construction LLC announced that it has started vertical construction on new Orlando Regional REALTOR® Association (ORRA) headquarters office.
— PBC President Chuck Hobus
— PBC President Chuck Hobus
– Begins Vertical Construction on New Headquarters Office Adjacent to Interstate 4 –
Orlando-based general contractor Precision Building Construction (PBC) LLC announced today that it has started vertical construction on the new Orlando Regional REALTOR® Association (ORRA) headquarters office in Orlando, located near Lee Road and Interstate 4. The $12 million project, designed as a hotel-style executive park headquarters, will span 45,000 square feet over four stories.
“We are excited to move into the vertical construction portion of this project,” said PBC President Chuck Hobus. “We have taken into consideration several changes ORRA wanted to incorporate into the project regarding site layout, geometry, utilities and grading since we broke ground last May. These changes, along with proactive measures taken by PBC to value engineer the project to overcome supply chain delays and inflationary pricing, result in an updated completion date now expected in quarter 1 2023.”
Hobus continued, “Once complete, this building by PBC will help bring ORRA’s vision of a world-class headquarters facility to life. We look forward to delivering a finished building that ORRA and its members will be proud of for years to come.”
The new facility will feature a two-story atrium lobby with concierge service, designed with the organization’s values and focus on serving others in mind. Upper office floors will overlook downtown Orlando. Other details include conference and meeting rooms, a technology lab, a media studio, fitness center, outdoor courtyard and approximately 400 parking spots.
“This project will have a profound economic and social impact as Orlando continues to reshape the I-4 / Lee Road corridor to meet the needs of our rapidly growing community. This new facility will help ORRA, the eighth largest real estate trade association in the country, to better serve its members and offer the community another premium space to host meetings, training sessions and conventions,” said Hobus.
The new facility’s centralized location will enable the association to better serve its growing membership base, nearby communities and business partnerships through additional space, improved facilities and functionality, educational and training opportunities and a modern construction design to reflect its members style and the ORRA brand.
About Precision Building Construction, LLC (PBC)
PBC is a full-service general contractor company that combines the experience and expertise of larger contractors with a uniquely personal approach to its construction projects. PBC’s commitment to excellence, service, integrity, quality and a customer-centric approach to each project is what sets its team apart. PBC specializes in new construction and renovation projects in the commercial, industrial, healthcare, hospitality, and retail markets in the Central Florida region. For more information, please visit www.pbcfla.com.
About the Orlando Regional Realtors Association (ORRA)
The Orlando Regional REALTOR® Association, recognized as one of the most innovative local real estate associations in the country, turned 100-years-old in 2021 and represents more than 18,000 REALTORS® throughout Central Florida. For more information, please visit https://www.orlandorealtors.org.
