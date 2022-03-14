Strategies For Global Toilet Roll Market Players In 2022-2026 Market Forecast Period

Toilet Roll Global Market Report 2022 –Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Toilet Roll Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the toilet roll market size is expected to grow from $15.2 billion in 2021 to $15.65 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3%. As per TBRC’s toilet roll market statistics the market is expected to grow to $16.46 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 1.3%. The increasing consciousness of the public to maintain cleanliness and personal hygiene especially among urban regions is increasing the demand for toilet rolls in public premises called Away-from-home (AFH) toilet paper.

The toilet roll market consists of sales of toilet roll also called as toilet paper used as a sanitary paper. The market includes the sales of toilet paper made from recycled paper or fresh leaves pulp and used for cleaning and maintaining personal hygiene, which are disposable and easily degradable products. The company’s manufacturing toilet rolls are primarily engaged in manufacturing of toilet roll with one, two or multi layers, ultra-toilet papers and more used in household or commercial segments.

Global Toilet Roll Market Trends

Companies in the toilet roll market are increasingly using Through Air Drying (TAD) Technology, a high standard technology to produce paper. Toilet paper produced using TAD technology makes it suitable for rolled products and has high absorbency with improved properties of bulk. Ultra toilet paper is produced using TAD technology in which during drying the paper air is blown into the fibres. US is extensively using TAD technology in the production of tissue papers.

Global Toilet Roll Market Segments

The global toilet rolls market is segmented:

By Product: Pulp Paper, Recycled Paper

By Type: 1 Ply, 2 Ply, 3 Ply, Others

By Distribution Channel: Online Channel, Offline Channel

By End-User: Household, Commercial

By Geography: The global toilet paper market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Toilet Roll Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides toilet roll market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global toilet roll market, market share, segmentation and geographies, toilet roll industry trends, market players, leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The toilet roll market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Toilet Roll Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Procter & Gamble, Kimberly-Clark, Georgia-Pacific, Seventh Generation, Cascades, Essity, Reckitt Benckiser, Angel Soft, and Caprice Green Toilet Paper.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

