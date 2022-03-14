Uncover Britain Road Trips unveil the new look ‘one-stop-shop’ website for planning the perfect road trip holiday

Campervan on beach Uncover Britain Scottish road trip example Uncover Britain for Britain's Best Road Trips

The award-winning road trip guides that covered Britain’s best road trips have expanded to become a key one-stop-resource website.

LEDBURY, HEREFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, March 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Uncover Britain now offers a suite of essential road trip information. The membership site is available as a monthly or annual subscription, starting at just £2.99 a month, to support one-trip or a whole season and beyond, of fresh, exciting ideas by region as well as theme.

The new look website allows road trippers to be in control and save money by booking direct, the guides also provide independence with confidence. Designed to be fully flexible and provide a stress-free experience, members can discover the history and heritage of Great Britain, on self-driven themed journeys without the need for a tour guide or escorted tour.

Annah Todman, CEO, says, “Our philosophy is that everyone can create their own adventure, not miss a thing, and discover some of Great Britain’s best kept secrets using our road trip inspiration.”

The membership is suitable for those new to campervanning to remove the uncertainty, help make prioritise options and save hours searching to ensure there are no regrets. Experienced motorhomers’ can benefit from new ideas and themes to experience a different Britain.

Organised as online accessible routes and guides, the road trips include routes, directions, attractions and, to leave no stone unturned. Uncover hidden gems and travel the path less explored to experience like a local. All road trip routes include scenic viewpoints, wild swims, plus film and TV locations.

Online maps with pinpoints locate Secret Stays® stopovers for motorhome RVs at rural pubs, vineyards and farm shops provide an authentic experience and off-the-beaten-track places to stay, as well as independent and larger campsites, also available as monthly or annual basis.

The free-to-access road trip planning pages include lots of support and advice. There are thousands of listings for campervan to hire, motorhome sales companies and or campervan conversion companies, plus advice on hiring and the motorhomer’s code of conduct. The free members’ area provides an 18-page road trip planning guide, an essential list for what to pack and road trip recipes. Six regional explorer maps will shortly be included for locating attractions, experiences, activities and more, using pinpoints to allow for quick links, directions and route planning.

With Uncover Britain Road Trips, everyone can create their own adventure through the history and heritage of Great Britain and discover some of its best kept secrets and best British journeys. Visit the website for more details at www.uncoverbritain.com