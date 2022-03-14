Asia Pacific To See Highest Growth Rate in Resistant Starch Market in the coming Years
EINPresswire.com/ -- Resistant Starch Market Forecasts to 2028 – Global Analysis By Source (Vegetables, Grains), Type (Resistant Starch Type 1, Resistant Starch Type 2), Application (Meat, Snack) and By Geography
The Global Resistant Starch Market is accounted for $10.03 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach $17.31 billion by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period. Resistant starch is a natural fiber that is not absorbed or broken down, converted to fatty acids by intestinal bacteria. The resistant starch is not fully absorbed from the small intestine but is transferred to the large intestine to be fermented by bacteria and create short-chain fatty acids, which are believed to benefit the body in various ways. The resistant starch helps the human body by reducing fat and cholesterol in the blood and by limiting the production of new fat cells, facilitates digestion and insulin sensitivity, keeps the appetite stable helps the body's rehydration process, and improves immunity. Resistant starch is also useful in preventing diseases such as diabetes, cancer, and heart disease, and in enhancing the immune system. The resistant starch includes foods rich in fiber, such as legumes and grains, but it also contains food additives and foods rich in carbohydrates. The grains segment is growing at the highest CAGR in the market, as grains are a microsphere of a seed plant that is cropped for human consumption. The Asia Pacific is projected to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to increase in income and spending capacity of the middle-class population to afford healthy and dietary food.
Some of the key players profiled in the Resistant Starch Market include Arcadia Biosciences, Archer Daniels Midland, Cargill Foods, Cerestar Inc, General Starch Limited, IMCD, Lodaat Pharma, Megazyme, MGP Ingredients, Natl. Starch and Chemical Co, Opta Food Ingredients Inc, Penford Corporation, Stawi Foods and Fruits Limited, Tate & Lyle Plc, Western Polymer, and Ingredion Incorporated.
