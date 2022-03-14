Antidiarrheals Market Diversifies Product Portfolio With Strategic Collaborations

Antidiarrhoeals Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Antidiarrheals Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, March 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Major companies in the antidiarrheal drug market are merging with other companies in the market to increase their reach and market share. Antidiarrheals market trends include companies merging with or acquiring other companies to expand their market share, diversify their product portfolio, or acquire new technologies. For instance, GlaxoSmithKline agreed to acquire Novartis AG's 36.5% stake in consumer healthcare business for $ 13 billion with an aim to expand the market.

In March 2020, Arcadia Consumer Healthcare, Inc., a USA based pharmaceutical company acquired Kaopectate brand from Sanofi for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition enhanced Sanofi’s product portfolio by providing consumers with simple, efficacious, and high-quality solutions. Sanofi, a France based biopharmaceutical company focused on human health.

Read more on the Global Antidiarrheals Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/antidiarrhoeals-global-market-report

Major players covered in the global antidiarrheals industry are GlaxoSmithKline, Actelion, Perrigo, Lupin and Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Merck & Co., Pfizer, Proctor & Gamble, Sanofi Aventis and Bayer.

The global antidiarrheals market size is expected to grow from $3.58 billion in 2021 to $3.78 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global antidiarrheal drugs market size is expected to reach $4.39 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 3.8%.

Rise in the number of diarrhea cases significantly contributes to the antidiarrheals market growth. According to UNICEF, diarrhea was the second leading cause of death among children under the age of 5 years that is responsible for killing 760,000 children every year. Increasing number of diarrheal cases shaping the antidiarrheals market outlook.

TBRC’s global antidiarrheals market analysis report is segmented by drug class into mucosal protectants, motility modifying drugs, by application into adults, children, by type into OTC drugs, prescription drugs.

Antidiarrheals Global Market Report 2022 – By Drug Class (Mucosal Protectants, Motility Modifying Drugs), By Application (Adults, Children’s), By Type (OTC drugs, Prescription Drugs) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a antidiarrheals market overview, forecast antidiarrheals market size and growth for the whole market, antidiarrheals market segments, geographies, antidiarrheals market trends, antidiarrheals market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request for a Sample of the Global Antidiarrheals Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3402&type=smp

Not what you were looking for? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Anti-Viral Drug Therapy Market - By Drug Class (DNA (Nucleotide) Polymerase Inhibitors, Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors, Protease Inhibitors, Neuraminidase Inhibitors), By Application (HIV, Hepatitis, Herpes, Influenza), Anti-Viral Drug Therapy Market Size, Opportunities And Strategies - Global Anti-Viral Drug Therapy Market Forecast To 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/anti-viral-drug-therapy-market

Gastrointestinal Drugs Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Antacids, Antiulcerants, Vitamin And Minerals, Antiobesity, Antiemetics And Antinauseants, Antidiarrheals), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies/ Drug Stores), By Route Of Administration (Oral, Parenteral), By Drug Classification (Branded Drugs, Generic Drugs), By Mode Of Purchase (Prescription-Based Drugs, Over-The-Counter Drugs) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/gastrointestinal-drug-global-market-report

Antacids Global Market Report 2022 – Drug Class (Proton Pump Inhibitors, H2 Antagonist, Acid Neutralizers, Pro-Motility Agents), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Others), By Formulation Type (Tablet, Liquid, Powder, Others) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/antacids-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/