Readers of Hackney Publications Recognize Nelson Mullins as a Leader in Sports Law in Its Annual ‘100 Law Firms’ List
The portal serves as a resource for those in need of experienced and capable legal counsel in the sports law arena.
Nelson Mullins provides their clients with laser-focused expertise in a rapidly changing and demanding sports industry. "AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hackney Publications announced today that its readers have identified Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP as one of a handful of law firms that are leaders in the sports law field in its annual Roster of "100 Law Firms with Sports Law Practices You Need to Know About."
— Holt Hackney, Founder and Publisher
Partner, Jay W. Fee, has led the firm’s national sports law practice for the past 11 years. Jay has been engaged in the sports industry since 1992. Based on the number of different sponsorship, licensing, and naming transactions Jay is engaged in on behalf of numerous clients, the Firm’s practitioners have excellent visibility to emerging trends and best practices and within entities such as the NFL, NBA, MLB, NASCAR, PGA TOUR, NHL, F1, MLS, and NCAA collegiate athletics.
Jay provides counsel to numerous clients, including major corporations engaged in the business of footwear and apparel, auto and motorsports vehicle manufacturing, finance, fintech, healthcare, hospitality and hotels, consumer electronics, transportation and sports equipment manufacturing. In addition, Partner Dan Cohen represents numerous world-class colleges and universities in connection with Title IX strategic planning, compliance and litigation.
“Nelson Mullins provides their clients with laser-focused expertise in a rapidly changing and demanding sports industry. Nelson Mullins is a standout serving various stakeholders while helping to create and maintain an efficient sports industry that delivers the best possible product to hundreds of millions of fans around the world in a cost-efficient manner,” said Holt Hackney, the founder of Hackney Publications, which has been publishing sports law periodicals for more than two decades.
The firm is especially adept in the following sports law niches: large sponsorship agreements, venue naming rights, licensing, promotional rights agreements, title sponsorships, mergers and acquisitions, multi-media rights, NCAA compliance and NIL initiatives and Title IX litigation and compliance.
About Hackney Publications
Hackney Publications is the nation’s leading publisher of sports law periodicals. The company was founded by journalist Holt Hackney. Hackney began his career as a sportswriter, before taking on the then-nascent sports business beat at Financial World Magazine in the late 1980s. A few years later, Hackney started writing about the law, managing five legal newsletters for LRP Publications. In 1999, he founded Hackney Publications. Today, Hackney publishes or co-publishes 14 sports law periodicals.
