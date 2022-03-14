MetaMatic - The UK Registered Platform Offers Crypto Wallets and Debit Cards

/EIN News/ -- Sheffield, United Kingdom, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The crypto industry is based on creating a transparent and trustworthy ecosystem for financial gains. However, unlike the industry's SOP, many new coins that enter the market, 80% of them are scams. Moreover, almost 15% fail to deliver in just a few months after their launch. Statistics suggest a 5% survival rate for crypto projects. One such token that addresses these issues and offers a trusted platform managed by professionals is MetaMatic.

MetaMatic is a decentralized cryptocurrency offered by a UK registered company

The company is all set to provide crypto wallets and crypto debit cards to holders for real-life transactions

MetaMatic will begin its token pre-sale on March 18th, 2022.

The UK registered company draws attention with its transparent and publicly accessible offerings. The company is set to introduce its wallet just under two weeks after its launch and has published relevant wallet addresses. This indicates their business transparency and efforts to build community trust.

What is MetaMatic?





MetaMatic Ltd. is a UK registered business, a multi-chain decentralized cryptocurrency based on Binance Smart Chain (BSC). The token allows users to create their portfolio of MetaMatic tokens and acquire reflections of 6% during all buy and sell transactions. These reflections are paid every week to the holders in Matic as it’s ranked among the top 14 coins on the CMC and are like blue-chip crypto to investors and holders. The MetaMatic ecosystem will enable holders to generate a potential passive income. It’ll also feature an NFT marketplace, crypto payment cards or debit cards, wallets, and a decentralized community.

Benefits

The reward-based cryptocurrency helps investors create and diversify their portfolios, reducing the risks associated by spreading holding across different assets. The token also offers a staking feature to generate profits through interest while holding their Matic coins. MetaMatic provides the following additional benefits:



Zero Hardware requirements for crypto staking.

Generates a passive income through incentives and rewards

High scalability with lower transaction fees and higher transaction outputs

Environmentally friendly and causes lower carbon footprint due to less energy consumption by blockchains

Cost-effective due to less energy consumption and zero hardware requirements.

Secure and trustworthy due to stable and swift portal with the MetaMatic Token contract support

Features

The company's mission is to "Lift MetaMatic to New Heights" with their innovative and user-friendly token based on the rewarding system. The platform offers the following features:

MetaMatic Swap

It will create a decentralized transaction platform for fully decentralized transactions guaranteeing high speed, security, and low transaction fees.

Metamatic Exchange

P2P (peer-to-peer) non-custodial DEX platform.



MetaMatic Wallet





It enables users to manage tokens and works on iOS and Android devices. In addition, it comes with security features like biometric authentication and private keys and works similar to regular wallets.



MetaMatic Smart Card





A crypto debit card that is easy to fund and spend 24x7 globally. The borderless card operates like a Mastercard, allowing cash withdrawals from ATMs, vendor transactions, and multi-currency support.



Tokenomics

The secure and safe token transactions are free from government or corporate intervention and keep transaction costs minimum. The BEP-20 MetaMatic token charges a 15% tax on buying and selling. Of this 15%, 6% allocation is towards Matic rewards, 5% to liquidity, 3% towards marketing, and 1% burn fees (gas and other).

Future scope

MetaMatic will begin its token pre-sale on March 18th, 2022. The decentralized cryptocurrency aims to be among the top 100 crypto-currencies globally by 2022. The company aims to attract investors and holders with unique offerings like a fully decentralized crypto debit card with applications like Mastercard and global accessibility. The company is looking forward to listing on the tier 2 exchange and achieving a 100 million market cap milestone.

Join the community:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MetaMatic_coin

Telegram: https://t.me/metamaticcoin

Website: https://metamatic.finance/

MetaMatic dev@metamatic.finance