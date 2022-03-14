Submit Release
News Search

There were 201 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,086 in the last 365 days.

Louverture 2.0: Rise Introduces Gamification to DeFi Protocol

Louverture Finance, the premier compounding protocol on the Avalanche blockchain that rewards its users for holding NFTs daily, has launched a major update to its DeFi protocol titled: Rise. Louverture 2.0 introduces multi-tiered proprietary gamification of ERC-721 standard NFTs.

/EIN News/ -- New York, United States, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Louverture Finance, the premier Defi protocol on the Avalanche blockchain which offers NFT-as-a-Service (NaaS) is the first ever compounding protocol which rewards its users to hold NFT’s daily. Has launched version 2.0, a major update to its protocol - titled, RISE. Louverture Finance is a known leader and an innovator due to their popularization of the mechanic of 'compounding' to 'node' type protocols.

The update includes major overhauls to tokenomics, with a focus on sustainability through gamified, and tiered ERC-721 standard NFTs. Users can expect quality-of-life upgrades including ability to merge their 'nodes', and trade them on secondary NFT markets - all within a fully revamped and redesigned UI.Which is built to enable users to invest in multiple DeFi high-yield protocols without having to pay for the network fees, do the manual swapping, bridging, staking, bonding, etc. The first ever compounding protocol rewarding its users daily by simply holding NFT’s.

“Innovation and delivering a high quality product to our investors is a key priority for us. We have a strong desire to deliver true sustainability and position ourselves as a leading protocol in this space” - Omega

About Louverture Finance: Louverture Finance is the premiere and first ever compounding protocol on the Avalanche blockchain. Their native utility token, $LVT, powers all transactions performed on the platform. Louverture.Finance - Enter The Gateways of Defi

Twitter: @OMEGA_8888 | @louverture_fi

Website: https://www.louverture.finance/


Name: Louverture Finance
Email: omega@louverture.finance
Organization: Louverture Finance

You just read:

Louverture 2.0: Rise Introduces Gamification to DeFi Protocol

Distribution channels: Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.