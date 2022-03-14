HannGlas helps building renovation with vacuum glass
QINGDAO, SHANDONG, CHINA, March 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HaanGlas developed vacuum insulating glass to help historical building to decrease energy consumption and the carbon emission.
Even though modern skyscrapers already used high performance energy efficient glass,while most established building built before 2000,still used traditional single glazing ,or normal insulated glass without energy efficient low emissivity coating.
In all the 129 tallest buildings in New York, 68 buildings were built before 2000,when energy saving glass was not invented.
We all knows that the building maintenance and running costs is much higher than the building itself costs,in which ,energy costs account over 40% total costs.Historical buildings renovation with vacuum glass can help building decrease up to 80% heating or cooling costs,and vacuum glass is more suitable for historical building renovation,said Mr Han Xiaoqing,president of HaanGlas.
Historical buildings always used slim structure and windows frames that has limited bearing and strength ,triple glass are too heavy and too thick for existing windows,it's really huge investment for building owners.while vacuum insulating glass is just 6-10mm thick,owners can replace the glass directly without changing existing windows frames.
Beside that,vacuum glass thermal conductivity is just 10% that of normal glass,which means the A/C costs can be controlled to be only 30% of original costs.
Vacuum glass can also help house owners get rid of bothering condensations on glass surface in winter.
Vacuum glass has been widely used in historical building renovation,but most glass are annealed,which means glass has poor impact resistance,and once glass is broken,the sharp corners will cause serious injury to people.The vacuum glass produced by HaanGlas is tempered,even if the thinnest 3+0.3V+3 vacuum glass is also tempered which can offer excellent safety performance to protect people and property,it can also been applied in taller buildings up to 100 meters to resist the high wind load.
In next decades,more and more historical buildings need renovation to keep longer lifetime,after all,the overall costs is lower than burn it and re-construction.
Vacuum glass will play more important role in the building renovation and HaanGlas vacuum glass will continuously promoting vacuum glass.
We’ll introduce more and new technology to decrease vacuum glass costs and increase production efficiency.
About HaanGlas:
HaanGlas is world leading vacuum insulating glass agent and distributor in China,with world class low temperature metal edge sealing technology and one-Step production technology,HaanGlas vacuum glass is becoming the ideal choice of vacuum glass.
han han
Shandong HaanGlas Co.,Lyd
+ + 17705464660
email us here