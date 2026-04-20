Vacuum Insulated Glass Accelerates Energy Retrofit Projects Across North America and Europe

Historical windows renovation works is popular in Europe Basic installation effect image HaanGlas Baisc VIG HaanGlas Pro VIG

FRANCE, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the transition toward low-carbon and energy-efficient buildings accelerates, Vacuum Insulated Glass ( VIG ) is rapidly emerging as a key enabling technology in North America and Europe. With governments introducing stricter building performance standards and large-scale retrofit programs, demand for high-performance, space-efficient glazing solutions is growing at an unprecedented pace.In both regions, existing buildings account for a significant portion of total energy consumption. As a result, upgrading building envelopes—particularly windows—has become a top priority. However, traditional double and triple-glazing systems often face limitations in retrofit scenarios due to their thickness, weight, and structural requirements.Vacuum Insulated Glass offers a fundamentally different approach.By incorporating a micro vacuum gap between two panes of glass, VIG effectively eliminates heat transfer caused by gas conduction and convection. Combined with advanced Low-E coatings, this structure enables VIG to achieve thermal transmittance (U-value) in the range of 0.4–0.7 W/m²K, comparable to or even exceeding that of conventional triple glazing systems.At the same time, VIG units typically maintain an overall thickness of only 6–8 mm, making them significantly thinner and lighter than traditional insulated glass units. This ultra-slim profile allows for direct integration into existing window frames, eliminating the need for costly and time-consuming structural modifications.Addressing Key Challenges in Retrofit Projects Retrofit applications—especially in historic buildings, urban residential properties, and aging commercial structures—often require solutions that balance performance, practicality, and preservation.VIG addresses these challenges by offering:High thermal insulation without increasing glazing thicknessReduced structural load compared to triple glazingCompatibility with existing window systemsMinimal disruption during installationThese advantages make VIG particularly attractive for projects across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, and other European markets where energy retrofit policies are actively enforced.Supporting Compliance with Evolving Energy Regulations With policies such as net-zero building targets and stricter energy codes being implemented across North America and Europe, project stakeholders are under increasing pressure to meet higher performance benchmarks.Vacuum Insulated Glass provides a practical pathway to compliance by:Significantly reducing heat loss through windowsSupporting building energy certification standardsContributing to carbon reduction and ESG goalsAs energy efficiency becomes a regulatory requirement rather than an option, VIG is transitioning from an innovative alternative to a mainstream solution.Integration with Advanced Glazing TechnologiesBeyond its standalone performance, VIG is also being integrated with next-generation glazing technologies, including double and triple silver Low-E coatings, laminated safety glass, and smart glazing systems.This integration expands its application potential in:High-performance façadesCurtain wall systemsPremium residential developmentsSustainable commercial buildingsMarket Outlook and Industry MomentumIndustry data indicates that the global Vacuum Insulated Glass market is entering a period of rapid growth, driven by increasing awareness of energy efficiency and the expansion of green building initiatives worldwide.While challenges such as cost optimization, large-scale production capacity, and long-term vacuum stability continue to be areas of focus, ongoing technological advancements are steadily improving the commercial viability of VIG.HaanGlas: Delivering Practical VIG Solutions for Global ProjectsHaanGlas is committed to providing high-performance Vacuum Insulated Glass solutions tailored to the needs of international markets. With a focus on retrofit applications, the company offers products featuring:U-value range: 0.4–0.7 W/m²KThickness: 6–8 mmStructure: Tempered glass with advanced Low-E coatingOptimized for retrofit and energy-efficient upgrades“Our goal is to bridge the gap between performance and practicality,” said a representative Han from HaanGlas. “We understand the real challenges faced by contractors, window manufacturers, and developers in retrofit projects, and we design our VIG solutions accordingly.”

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