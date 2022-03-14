Cloud Brigade Launches Pidentifier Built with Amazon Rekognition to Celebrate Pi Day
We are always experimenting with cutting edge technologies, and what better way to explore the latest in visual recognition and predictive models than having a little fun on Pi Day.”SANTA CRUZ, CA, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pie +Pi + AI ! Cloud Brigade, Inc. is giving math and dessert lovers everywhere a fun way to celebrate 3/14 or better known by those in the "circle" as Pi Day with the Pidentifier.
— Chris Miller, CEO, and Founder of Cloud Brigade.
Pie (or Pi) aficionados can visit https://www.pidentifier.com with a mobile device and submit a photo of your favorite sugary circumference, and the app will tell you what type of pie it is.
"We are always experimenting with cutting edge technologies, and what better way to explore the latest in visual recognition and predictive models than having a little fun on Pi Day," says Chris Miller, CEO and Founder of Cloud Brigade.
"Image recognition technology is maturing, and the use-cases are limitless for how sophisticated AI models can help identify objects. We are just getting started."
The app was developed in just a few weeks using Amazon Rekognition. Hosting courtesy of Amazon Web Services (AWS). Miller will discuss the development process at the upcoming AWS Summit San Francisco on April 20th and 21st at the Moscone Center.
Visitors can access www.pidentifier.com through the end of March.
About Cloud Brigade:
Since 2005, Cloud Brigade has been a trusted strategic IT advisor and provider for small to large companies, resulting in successful client partnerships, referrals, and exponential business growth. Cloud Brigade has extensive knowledge of AWS technologies, Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Infrastructure, Internet of Things, Software Development, Security, and Business Intelligence projects. Cloud Brigade helps organizations solve complex problems with technology. Cloud Brigade is proud to be an AWS Select Consulting Partner.
For more information on Cloud Brigade's use of AI for Pidentifier or to speak with a solutions provider, please visit https://www.cloudbrigade.com.
Press Contact: Marisa Freeden, (831) 480-7199, pr@cloudbrigade.com
SOURCE Cloud Brigade
Marisa Freeden
Cloud Brigade
pr@cloudbrigade.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn