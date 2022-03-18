Himiway Is Being Lauded For Exceptional Customer Support And Service
The popular e-bike manufacturer has made significant improvements to their customer service to enhance their customer relationships.SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After the grand success of their four new models introduced earlier in 2022, Himiway is in the news again for making marked improvements to their customer service department that is improving their customer experience by leaps and bounds. They have already become the number one choice of over 50,000 American Cyclists, a number which is believed to see major uplift after their enhanced customer support service.
Some of the most notable improvements made by Himiway include:
Strengthening the training of professional knowledge of their staff to ensure faster resolution of customer queries.
Increase in the number of post personnel to ensure those customer problems can be solved promptly 24 hours a day.
A better before and after purchase support so that customers can deal with error codes, power issues, adjustments, maintenance tips, and other issues in a timely manner.
As evident, they have made a conscious decision to cut out the middlemen as they are selling their e-bikes directly to their consumers.
One of their happy customers writes, “I was looking for a longer range bike, and that’s when I decided to purchase one of Himiway e-bikes. However, it had minor issues at the beginning, which were readily solved by their support team before I could even feel unjust towards them. Their hands-on approach and clear communication is a thing to behold as I feel that I know more about the e-bikes than I have at any other point in time.”
All Himiway bikes come with a 2-year all-inclusive guarantee that protects the user against all manufacturing problems. Himiway will never abandon its clients' difficulties and is always willing to assist. They're on a quest to create e-bikes that allow riders to appreciate nature in all of its forms, and the improvements made in their customer service will likely go a long way in achieving their primary goal: Complete customer satisfaction.
To learn more, visit: himiwaybike.com
About Himiway
Himiway is the market leader in long-range electric bikes. It was established in 2017, and it released its first bike in November 2019. They have now become the number#1 choice of American cyclists.
Selina Mei
Himiway
email us here
Himiway! Vibe Your Day