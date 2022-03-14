Imagen Golf, announces its newest partner facility Lower State Road Driving Range
Beautiful 400 yard driving range
Clean, state of the art driving range
Amid continued demand for all things, golf, and golf instruction Imagen Golf stands proud to partner with such a wonderful, state of the art facility.DOYLESTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "We were looking to upgrade our roster of facilities" said Daniel Guest, Head of Golf Instruction, "the location, the facility, the reputation and the management are all first class!"
Lower State Road Driving Range is located at 500 Lower State Rd, in North Wales, PA. It boasts the longest range in the tri-county area at over 400 yards, 50 covered and heated bays, a large grass hitting area, a short game and bunker area and Top Tracer technology. They will be hosting our clinics, camps & various golf lessons. The clinics and camps run from a week to six weeks and focus on everything from the fundamentals of golf to specific skill development all while having fun! The lessons come complete with a post-lesson recap, V1 Video Analysis, Golf Practice Plan, and Golf Specific exercises designed specifically for the student.
"Their high-quality, customer-centric approach to golfers, and state of the art facility fit perfectly with our client base and what we do" added Guest, "They truly have the nicest facility in the area, from their high-quality mats to golf balls, everything it top notch."
For more information visit www.ImagenGolf.com or call 215-595-6299. Golfers can sign up for the camps, clinics, and lessons @ www.ImagenGolf.com
Since 2014, Imagen Golf has become one of the fastest-growing providers of golf lessons, premium club fitting, and golf equipment. Operating in more than nine locations across Pennsylvania and New Jersey. We pride ourselves on helping people get the golf game they've always imagined. Working with what the student has, we're able to get students to a consistent, repeatable swing that produces results dropping an average of eight strokes from their scorecards. Our coaches leverage leading-edge technology for a fact-based approach to instruction, practice, and club fitting. Imagen's leadership position in golf improvement is augmented by utilizing V1 Video analysis.
Nestled in the secluded woods in Horsham Township Pennsylvania is the area's finest golf range training facilities. Lower State Road Golf Range! LSR is a Top Tracer Range as well! With 50 training stations, 20 covered and both grass and bunker training available as well as a fully lighted facility, LSR Driving Range provides you the finest golf training center in Montgomery County! Operating year round LSR is open 7 days a week. Phone 215-643-9214 online @ www.lowerstateroadgolfrange.com
Daniel Guest
Imagen Golf - Golf Better Guaranteed!
+1 2155956299
daniel@imagengolf.com