Polemos and Illuvium Collaborate on Free Giveaway of 100 Cosplay NFTs
Polemos and Illuvium will give out 100 NFTs to lucky winners. This is the best chance to get involved in crypto assets and profit from games.
If you believe in something long-term then don't be scared by short-term dips. GameFi is here to stay and will only grow bigger and bigger.”SINGAPORE, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Illuvium has launched their Guild NFT Airdrop Series with global Play to Earn Guild and GameFi platform, Polemos. The two are combining forces to host an exclusive NFT Cosplay Giveaway. Polemos is offering a chance to win one of 100 limited edition Polemos Cosplay NFTs — 95 Polemos Stabbin NFTs and 5 Polemos Stabbin Holographic NFTs.
— Sasha Zehe, CEO of Polemos
The giveaway qualification period begins Monday, March 14th at 00:00 UTC. Entrants must be members of both the official Illuvium and the official Polemos Discord server before Friday, March 18th at 00:00 UTC. Players can join it by visiting the official landing page for the giveaway.
The 100 Cosplay NFTs are exclusive promo assets. These will never be minted again, making them even rarer and increasing their value potential. It’s important to note that Cosplay NFTs will not be playable in the upcoming game.
As soon as the qualification period ends, the “PolemosBot” will appear on the member list in the Illuvium Discord server. All participants will need to message the bot in private with their compatible ETH wallet address.
The entrants for the 95 Polemos Stabbin Cosplay NFTs and 5 Polemos Stabbin Holographic Cosplay NFTs will be verified after the bot closes and giveaway ends on Tuesday, March 22nd at 00:00 UTC. There will be a Live Drawing hosted in the Illuvium Discord on Wednesday, March 23rd at 00:00 UTC, followed by a Giveaway Recap AMA on the Polemos Discord at 17:00 UTC.
-
Illuvium is an Ethereum Blockchain-based, open-world RPG adventure game. It blends auto battler gameplay, similar to Teamfight Tactics, with a vast overworld full of wild Illuvials to capture and mysteries to unravel.
The game is set to launch in early Q2, shortly following the much anticipated Closed Beta rollout which is likely to begin at any moment. Illuvium has a massive following on social media, totaling over 300 thousand members between Twitter and Discord alone. It is certainly one of the biggest upcoming games on the blockchain, and will be the first one with AAA quality.
Part of their winning strategy is partnering with gaming guilds, like Polemos. Guilds’ business model ensures a vibrant ecosystem that is fueled by Asset / Liquidity Providers, propelled by Gamers, enhanced by Game Partners, and benefits everyone in one way or another — including the DAO itself. Polemos buys NFTs within partnered games and rents the assets out to Scholars, who will then be able to play the game and farm assets. Once a Scholar account gains the required credits, the Scholar gets account ownership, and lent assets are returned. Assets are either sold directly on the secondary market, or stored (and possibly staked) if they are flagged in the name of Polemos. In any case, the Scholar is credited the sales value at the time of sale to their account for unlocking.
Polemos is proud to receive a cosplay partnership from Illuvium and is are eager to serve as the definitive hub for all P2E NFT communities, outside players, and investors to join together in the Play to Earn revolution.
