With Rapid Nationwide Growth, Legacy Claims Services hires Senior Vice President of Sales & Marketing
EINPresswire.com/ -- With rapid nationwide growth, Legacy Claims Services, LLC hires Senior Vice President of Sales & Marketing
Legacy Claims Services is proud to announce the hiring of Jennifer Schulze as the Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. Schulze will be responsible for managing marketing and sales campaigns, maintaining and cultivating new customer relations, and new employee recruiting for Legacy Claims Services.
Schulze joins Legacy Claims Services, headquartered in Alabama, with over 25 years of experience in sales and marketing. Schulze is an award winning insurance producer, and has been awarded Round Table and President's awards within the insurance industry. “Ms. Schulze has been a driving force in the insurance industry through her work in marketing, sales, and management. As a proven change-maker, we are thrilled to have her join our company”, Mark Petty, Co-Founder Legacy Claims Services.
After launching just under a year ago, Legacy has experienced tremendous growth and success throughout the United States, and is excited about the appointment of Schulze as the Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing to continue its success. “We are laser-focused on building a leadership team that believes in, and supports our company culture to provide unprecedented, steadfast appraisal services, and industry-leading client satisfaction”, Patrick Wright, Co-Founder at Legacy Claims Services.
Legacy Claims Services is a leading nationwide independent appraisal company that provides auto, property, heavy machinery, and specialty equipment appraisals for the insurance industry. Legacy Claims Services sets itself apart by employing top rated appraisers throughout the United States to provide fast turn-around time, and excellent customer service to all clients.
Keli Lynch-Wright
