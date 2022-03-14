Area Code Domains is Helping Existing Business Owners Turn Up Their Revenue

Get More Customers For Your Business

CLINTON, CT, USA, March 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Area Code Domains is providing businesses with a strategy to grow business and increase their digital footprint using their domain name method. Working with business owners, Area Code Domains helps companies that aren’t seeing the web-traffic they are looking for take a new route, increase their promotion, and thereby drive sales. Their strategy is oriented around providing a location-based domain name featuring the business’s area code, and a keyword.

For example, the area code in Manhattan, NY and a yoga studio owner would want to own 212Yoga.com. Or a realtor in NYC with the same area code would want to own 212ForSale.com. They have worked across industries and sectors to bring businesses the traction they are looking for and help them launch a strategy starting with one simple step.

“We offer three main pieces of advice for small business owners. The first and most important is: increase word of mouth and notoriety. But how is this done? We provide clients with website domain names that combine their area code and a keyword from their sector, to allow for billboard, select signage marketing that sticks,” says Area Code Domain founder, R. Singer. “It is so frustrating when potential customers are seeing advertisements for brands or services that they are interested in, but the advertisement only lists a confusing phone number or long web address that is impossible to remember. At that point, there’s no chance the customer is going to find that business.”

To combat this, Area Code Domains offers for sale memorable domain names that have a catchy web address that clients will recall, and visit, driving traffic to their site and their business. Further, an existing website can be reached from a simple URL redirected that won’t affect any aspect of any existing web efforts. “We offer an economical first step to our strategy advice.”

“Our second piece of advice that we convey to clients is to make their website a valuable hub of information. Write a blog, keep ‘how-to’ articles on relevant subject matter, post high-quality photos, and create videos so potential customers can get to know the brand. Along the same line, social media is a crucial tool for every brand to be using, and it’s easy to repurpose content across platforms and with one’s website.”

Area Code Domains’ third piece of advice? “Do a giveaway, everyone loves free things and people will be drawn to return to that business to actually spend money later.”

The strategies Area Code Domains discusses with small business have proven to be effective and yielded results for so many of their clients across industries. “It all starts with building a home online through an easy-to-find web address that we can provide.”

