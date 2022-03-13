Shaping a bright future: Solving the biggest problem among adolescents
The Akhil Bharatiya Adarsh Chaurasia Mahasabha is an organization that has been working on the forefront when it comes to preparing youth of the Chaurasia community to get better educational and employment opportunities after they complete school. They are helping one of the most important sections of the community with multiple initiatives and programs. It is none other than adolescents. The president of the organization, Mr Ramesh Lakhulal Chaurasia is spearheading this movement with his dedicated team.
“Many adolescents from our community complete their school education and are found to be clueless about their future. I have noticed this myself when I go to schools and speak with children. Most of the parents I speak to are also worried about the future of their children. This needs to be resolved so that our children can find their strengths and passions early on so that they don’t feel confused later when they have to choose a career.”- Mr. Ramesh Chaurasia said when asked about the existing problems among adolescents.
The Akhil Bharatiya Adarsh Chaurasia Mahasabha has launched various initiatives which are aimed towards providing guidance to adolescents who have just completed school. This has brought many opportunities and opened many doors for the youth of the Chaurasia community.
Career counselling
Career counselling sessions are conducted where adolescents are guided towards exploring different career options. This is done after a thorough assessment of their qualities and interests. It is known that if one is given the right skills and guidance from an early age, they are more likely to succeed in their area of interest.
Personality development
Personality development education is one of the things which adolescents from underprivileged communities cannot mostly find access to. Most children are able to get basic education but are not able to learn soft skills which are required to succeed in life. Personality development seminars are organized where young people are taught about body language, public speaking and other necessary skills.
Skill development
Special skill development programs are conducted where adolescents who have just passed school are provided exposure to the skills required to grow while they are pursuing higher education. Computer learning courses and other skill-based courses like tally are offered free of charge for those who need it.
English speaking courses
Since English is the official language of communication in most colleges and companies, spoken English is taught to students. Better English-speaking skills help the children communicate with teachers and guidance providers. This also raises the chance that they are able to clear all interviews in future and also find the confidence to communicate with a larger group of people from all across the world.
Mental health awareness
When it comes to mental health, adolescents are most prone to having issues. Mental health awareness camps are run where children are given access to counsellors who help them deal with the sudden change in life and responsibilities that adolescents go through while entering adulthood. The best psychologists are brought so that no issues are left unresolved.
When asked why counselling is necessary for adolescents, Mr Ramesh Chaurasia said “This is an age where life is changing very rapidly. The body is going through a rush of hormones and thus many adolescents experience mood swings and anger management issues. Some adolescents find this transformation from adolescence to adulthood to be very stressful because suddenly you are expected to do a lot of things. We encourage the youth to feel excited about their higher education and take it as a new and exciting phase of their lives. Our children have the capacity of being nation builders and this is only possible with the right state of mind.”
The children of the Chaurasia community now look at a bright future ahead of them, thanks to the work that the Akhil Bharatiya Adarsh Chaurasia Mahasabha is doing.
