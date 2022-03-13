Introducing the Laminated Paper Mailer That Can Be Recycled with Paper Waste

At Eco Garment Bags we can now offer the ideal solution – by using a paper base, we have laminated our mailers a patented British technology.

HONG KONG, March 13, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- With the exponential growth in e-commerce during the last 2 years, largely due to COVID-19 restrictions, the focus on solving the problem of the plastic mailer has taken front stage for many e-commerce businesses. But what options are there? The most popular product alternative is a starch based option suitable for home or industrial composting. But what if they don´t go to a compost heap? Unfortunately these bags still cause serious damage if disposed of incorrectly.Some brands have moved across to cardboard mailers or boxes, which have a different set of issues – there is the amount of cardboard used which means more trees cut down, and the necessary thickness of the cardboard to be able to protect the garments inside adds weight to a parcel. Of course they can also get wet which means breakage of the package is more likely with risk of damage of the garments it contains.At Eco Garment Bags we can now offer the ideal solution – by using a paper base, we have laminated our mailers a patented British technology.Ecommerce mailing bags made from paper lined with Hydropol™ maintain the functionality of plastic, whilst giving the recyclability of paper:• Hydropol™ is a highly functional material, giving packaging natural strength, flexibility, and barrier properties to oil, grease and oxygen• Excellent strength, puncture resistance, grease resistance and gas barrier• Flexible and strong• Light weight to optimise storage and distribution, minimising carbon impact• Heat sealable – the Hydropol™ layers bond to each other creating a strong seal without the need for adhesives• Shower-proof (like paper, they are not water resistant, but won’t disintegrate as quickly)• Packaging can be recycled through household and business paper recycling (unlike PE films,whereby just 14% of local authorities collect)• The Hydropol™ lining washes off during paper repulping process and biodegrades safely in waste-water stream. It’s non-toxic to the environment and marine-safe with no harmful microplastics.Construction• Hydropol™ is laminated or extrusion coated onto paper and paperboard. This adds significant functionality to the paper in terms of strength and barrier properties.• The Hydropol™ layer is designed and proven* to wash off during the paper mill’s repulping process enabling up to 100% paper fibre recovery.• It enables packaging applications to be fully recycled back into paper in standard paper re-processing plants.