From Road to Table with the Roadkill Art App

Deer meat, venison, for brisket, roast, stew, steak, burgers and meatloaf. The bigger the deer the bigger the roast and thicker the lean steaks. Having a roadkill buddy in Favorites is helpful when loading up game.

Game meat lovers can now take it from the road right to the table with the new Roadkill Art App designed with a newsfeed to check for available roadkill daily.

Pull it off the road, process it, grill it, eat it, then turn it into art, Roadkill Art.” — Kendra Criminger

CHARLESTON, SC, USA, March 30, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Thanks to the Roadkill Art App people are now able to take roadkill off the road in 49 US states without having to look over their shoulder wondering if they will get caught. Not that game meat lovers get arrested for taking roadkill but the fear lingers since State Wildlife officer's and the police have authority to do so. The app lists rules and regulations for taking roadkill in every state. The only state you do not want to take roadkill is Texas, where it is illegal. By following roadkill laws and regulations each states Department of Resources is able to keep track of how many animals end up colliding with cars and trucks, uncover why the animal was hit and check animals for possible diseases. The new Roadkill Art App for reporting roadkill and locating fresh game meat before you leave the house, now gives you a guilt free clear conscious when you load up that big game.Now that you’ve loaded up that big hunk of meat what are you going to do with it? How will you process it? What delicious recipes you will choose? Cooking outside on the grill smelling the aroma of sizzling game meat gets the family dancing around the grill just waiting to sink their teeth into some tender backstraps or a juicy steak marinated in a secret sauce recipe. Backstraps the favored piece of meat from big game, similar to filet mignon, are often found missing on that deer laying on the side of the road being circled by vultures. Even if you are a backstrap snatcher still mark the rest of the deer on the app for someone else to pick up while it is still fresh, there is plenty of meat left for deer burgers accented with bacon and cheese, a smoked brisket or hearty stew. (pictured is a smoked brisket) The Roadkill Art App gets animals in fender benders from road to table and in the process keeps roads and highways clean and police from starting their day having to sully their hands and possibly be left with a lingering odor. The first of its kind in the US, the Roadkill Art App joins all 50 states in one location with what to do when finding and wanting to take roadkill, allowing people to collect roadkill for food. Rural living always with the bonus of being able to pull over and load up roadkill now has a tool for reporting game for a neighbor to grab in a timely manner when not able to stop to get it for oneself. The app allows for a 30 second video, picture and a rating chart for members to see the current conditions of the animal. The new Roadkill Art App helps people quickly claim accidentally run over deer, elk, moose, bison, raccoon, squirrel or wild turkey after reporting the animal and reviewing the regulations for taking roadkill to eat.The app helps to collect data by geotagging roadkill locations, with every report users contribute to the data that helps nationwide Natural Resources departments and highway officials decide if wildlife crossing signs are needed and helps keep a tally of what species end up roadkill. In Wyoming an average 6,000 animals annually see their demise, some of these animals for feeding on already hit animals, even birds are part of this statistic who are not seeing or hearing that ton of metal coming at them in order to take a quick flight and return to their feast. In Wisconsin there were 16,532 deer collisions reported in 2020, that's a lot of meat hopefully picked up while still fresh, being a northern colder state roadkill will stay fresh longer on the road. The Colorado Department of Transportation in 2020 reported 522 roadkills, most of these deer and the majority of the accidents occurr the months of June and July. According to State Farm, US drivers had 2.1 million animal collision insurance claims in the US between July 2020 and June 2021, up 7.2 percent from the same period a year ago. Keep in mind people do not report insurance claims for hitting squirrels, raccoons and other smaller wildlife, a collision does not cause damage to a vehicle just the critter, these 2.1 million animal insurance claims you can be sure are big game.Now that you have learned just how much roadkill is available each year on US roads are you ready to claim and pick up your portion? All you have to do is check the ‘List View’ in the Roadkill Art App see what is reported each day near your location and retrieve it. Maybe you just like helping people stay full and healthy and prefer being a roadkill reporter not a consumer, by reporting roadkill you come across you help someone or a soup kitchen get as much as 100-1000 pounds of meat, the further north in America the bigger the deer species.The Roadkill Art facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/roadkillart , is loaded with videos that teach how to skin and process big game. If you prefer to drop off your roadkill to a professional processor who will know what it takes to get the meat to taste less gamey and more tender the facebook page also has that information. If you are the do it yourself-er watch a couple videos and jump in, you've got to start somewhere. For that big portion of game meat download the Roadkill Art App in your phone and join the Roadkill Art facebook page where you will not only find videos but recipes for: marinating game meat, frying fresh fish and frog legs, duck stew, deer kabobs, deer meatloaf, deer meatballs with spaghetti and much more. Whatever the game meat there is a recipe on the page for it.IOS and Android downloads.Apple Link:Google Link:Don’t let good meat go to waste! Report roadkill in the Roadkill Art App!

Outdoor expert and taxidermist John Criminger demonstrates how to tell if roadkill is fresh.