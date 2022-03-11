Submit Release
Walz, Flanagan Seek Applicants for a Vacancy on the Commission on Judicial Selection

[ST. PAUL, MN] – Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan today announced a vacancy on the Commission on Judicial Selection. The vacancy is for an at-large attorney member seat. The Governor and Lieutenant Governor seek applicants who reflect Minnesota’s full diversity.

Individuals wishing to apply must submit a cover letter addressed to the Governor and a resume to judicial.selection@state.mn.us . Application materials are due by 4:00pm on Friday, April 1, 2022.

The Commission on Judicial Selection solicits, considers, and recommends candidates to the Governor for vacancies in the District Courts and the Workers’ Compensation Court of Appeals. The Commission is comprised of nine at-large members, including the Chair, and four district members from each of Minnesota’s ten Judicial Districts. The Commission’s members are appointed by the Governor and Minnesota Supreme Court. The Governor and the Minnesota Supreme Court each appoint members to the Commission.

For more information about the Commission on Judicial Selection, please visit the Governor’s Judicial Appointments webpage .

For inquiries concerning the application process, please contact the Office of the Governor and Lieutenant Governor at Judicial.Selection@state.mn.us .

