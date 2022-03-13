Submit Release
MediSign: a New Cloud-based EHR for Small Medical Practices

MediSign is a new Cloud-based Practice Management software at a very affordable price. Clients can try it out for free for 30 days.

UNITED STATES, March 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MediSign Ltd released MediSign, a new Cloud-based EHR for Small Medical Practices. MediSign provides Electronic Health Records (EHR), reliable Patient Monitoring, smart Scheduling, and accurate Billing and Invoicing.

MediSign is an integrated Practice Management software at a very affordable price. It is addressed to Doctors and HealthCare Professionals in private practice. Cloud-based application, simple, user-friendly, and secure. It runs on a PC, tablet, and smartphone.

Electronic Health Records include Demographics and patient photographs, Personal history, Family history, Social History, and Encounters management. Documents and images can be attached to any Encounter.

MediSign includes medical terminology (like diseases, symptoms, medications, laboratory examinations) to facilitate the processing of the patient records by the user. The application environment is compatible with international classifications (such as ICD10).

MediSign CRM includes Appointments, Scheduling, and Contacts. Appointments are displayed in a planner, which may have the form of day, week, or month.

Patient Invoicing is quick and easy. MediSign produces elegant pdf Invoices.

“Creating software for Health Professionals is a difficult task, mainly because they have very little time to deal with the Software. Also, Medical Classifications should be used carefully to be a useful tool for the users. I'm excited because we managed to combine all these parameters and create an easy-to-use Practice Management tool at a very affordable price. Run your practice easier wherever you are and save time and money.” said MediSign Director, Christos Pontikis.

The Basic Plan offers full functionality and costs $9/month.

MediSign follows the “Pay as you go” policy. If the Clients need more services along the way, they can get them at a minimal extra cost.

Clients can try out MediSign for free for 30 days at https://medisign.com

About MediSign Ltd: MediSign Ltd is a web software company focused on Health Sector. The company designs and develops medical software, suitable for physicians and medical centers for more than 15 years.

Christos Pontikis
MediSign Ltd
+1 484-521-9624
pontikis@medisign.com
MediSign - Quick Tour (Getting Started Video)

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


