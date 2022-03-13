Barrows Hotel Enterprises closes 95-million-dollar advisory deal for Lagoon Gardens Mauritius
Hotel Developments in Mauritius attracts new investors from all over the world after Global PandemicDUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Barrows, the provider of hotel investment and advisory services for hotels in the Middle East and Africa, advises West African developer Atalian in raising financing for a high exclusive hotel resort in Mauritius called Lagoon Gardens.
Lagoon Gardens will become the new icon in Mauritius and will lift the entire local hotel market to another level. The developer has very interesting next gen features planned in the development. The name Lagoon Gardens is found as the development is in the center of the west side located beach front in the Lagoon facing UNESCO World Heritage Le Morne. Visitors will love the views from morning till evening. Every times you open your eyes you see another picture. The Lagoon is always living and gives her visitors the ultimate holiday experience they are looking for. Coral white beaches, blue ocean combined with high exclusive amminities.
Barrows will raise the funding within its institutional and banking network combined with a registered bond structure with the developer. Both parties are focused on large-scale hotel and retail development. Both parties have signed into a capital acquisition agreement for the realization of this project. The total asset value of the advisory deal is 95 million USD.
In addition to advising and raising capital, Barrows will advise in contracting a 5 star hotel operator to operate the hotel activities for Lagoon gardens. As soon as all agreements are signed and the capital has been provided, the construction period will start. Alle legal permits have been given out already, says Chairman Erwin Jager of Barrows Hotel Enterprises.
After the Global Pandemic, this is a unique opportunity for many 5 star hotel operators to enter the West African continent and establish themselves in a very modern and unique environment focused on tourism and business. Growth and location value are very important factors here. West Africa is growing strongly and in the coming decades West Africa will develop more and more within the global trade. Investors find numbers of reasons why to invest now after the Global Pandemic in new hotel developments in Mauritius. The occupancy is year around high which gives investors the security of their returns and capital according Erwin Jager of Barrows.
Barrows Hotel Enterprises internationally manages over 10,000 hotel rooms in more than 10 countries. The company started in 2008 as a real estate investor in the residential market in Dubai. Since 2012, Barrows has changed its strategy and the company is fully focused on the fast-growing hotel industry in the Middle East. Since 2020 Barrows is active in the entire MENA Region including West Africa.
