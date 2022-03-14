Submit Release
News Search

There were 596 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,525 in the last 365 days.

AGIS Donates Crisis Management Control System to Ukrainian Strategic Support and Humanitarian Efforts

Secure Encrypted Collaboration on Smartphones

User Menu and Map in Ukrainian Language

Real-time Situational Awareness among all Smartphone, Tablet and PC users

Situational Awareness At An Extremely Large Scale

... software for entities, organizations, and countries so they can better coordinate and collaborate crisis response and humanitarian efforts.”
— Malcolm K. Beyer, Jr. CEO
JUPITER, FL, US, March 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AGIS is providing it's LifeRing Crisis Management Control Web-Client AWS GovCloud System as a gift to support Ukrainian Strategic and Humanitarian Efforts for the length of the war.

This system is an updated version of the LifeRing suite of software that was previously installed with medical and logistics system interfaces, in the Ukrainian Military National Command and Control Center for a Partnership for Peace initiative. It uses IP communications and can interoperate on various communications platforms, including the Internet and cellular. It is provided in English and Ukrainian languages.

This software features full collaboration capabilities between users including in-app push-to-talk (PTT), chat, messaging, Geo-referenced symbol exchange, photos and real-time streaming video between PC, Android and iOS users via their device browsers. The software supports Extremely Large Scale operations of 10,000 users in a highly-secure, encrypted environment.

All while providing real-time, situational awareness of the mapped area and using standard symbols, this creates a scalable, real-time Common Operational Picture On A Single Pane Of Glass for crisis management that includes the ability to record and relay exact movements of humanitarian supplies and services.

The full system, translated into Ukrainian with supporting documentation along with built-in training videos, will be provided at no cost to local crisis response and humanitarian groups.

For missions that require international or cross-domain collaboration and teamwork, this AGIS software delivers interoperability with the lightest footprint and greatest ease of use. Register to try out the web client at https://liferingfirstresponder.com.

George Barros
www.agisinc.com
+1 (571) 766-8292
gbarros@agisinc.com

Maximum Situational Awareness

You just read:

AGIS Donates Crisis Management Control System to Ukrainian Strategic Support and Humanitarian Efforts

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Emergency Services, Military Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.