OPEN - VT Route 9

VT Route 9 is now back open in both directions.  Please continue to drive with caution.

 

Bri Pippin

ECD Supervisor, 2nd Shift

Members Assistance Team

Westminster PSAP, Troop B

Work Cell 802-917-2853

 

sabrianna.pippin@vermont.gov

 

RT 9 lanes are now closed in both directions at the chain-up sign in Bennington. 

 

Brianna Dyer

Emergency Communications Dispatcher II

Vermont State Police

1330 Westminster Heights RD

Westminster, Vermont 05158

(802) 722-4600 Business

(802) 722-4690 Fax

Brianna.Dyer@vermont.gov

State of Vermont  

Department of Public Safety  

Vermont State Police  

Shaftsbury Barracks

  

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification 

  

Vt Route 9 east bound lane will be CLOSED both lanes due to a road conditions with vehicles off the road. 

 

This incident is expected to last for UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.  Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.    

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.   

  

Please drive carefully.  

 

