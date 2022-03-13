RE: VT Route 9 Woodford

RT 9 lanes are now closed in both directions at the chain-up sign in Bennington.

From: Dyer, Brianna <Brianna.Dyer@vermont.gov> Sent: Saturday, March 12, 2022 6:58 PM Subject: VT Route 9 Woodford

Brianna Dyer

Emergency Communications Dispatcher II

Vermont State Police

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Vt Route 9 east bound lane will be CLOSED both lanes due to a road conditions with vehicles off the road.

This incident is expected to last for UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.