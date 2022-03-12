FW: VT RT 103 Closed

The roadway is back open

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Chester Police

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

VT RT 103 in the area of VT RT 10 in Chester will be CLOSED both lanes due to a motor vehicle accident.

This incident is expected to last for UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.