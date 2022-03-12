Prudent Patient Safety 360 is ServiceNow Built on Now™ Certified

Patient Safety AI Prudent BoN Logo

ServiceNow technology partner has created a powerful and comprehensive patient safety solution with automated discovery of adverse events

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prudent Healthcare Technologies today announced that Patient Safety 360 is now certified as part of the ServiceNow Built on Now™ program. Patient Safety 360 has met the high standards of the ServiceNow Built on Now Program, an App monetization framework designed to recognize partners with proven ServiceNow expertise that creates value for our customers across industries.

“We are on a mission to build the next generation of workflows to improve patient safety & healthcare quality programs,” said Yasser Zain, Founder and CEO of Prudent. “For over a year, we’ve been working closely with several U.S. hospitals to address some of the most difficult patient safety problems faced today. Industry reports suggest up to 85% of safety events are never reported and this represents a major challenge: how can you reduce the sources of harm without a full picture of what is happening?”

Patient Safety 360 is a comprehensive healthcare adverse event management solution built to improve patient safety and reduce potential harm. In addition to modules such as event reporting, root cause analysis, and clinical risks management, PS360 includes an integrated AI engine to identify hidden events from EMR & clinical notes. The application is built on the Now Platform® and benefits from several unique platform tools such as dynamic workflows, low-code configurations, and industry leading compliance and certifications.

“Patient Safety 360 includes game-changing automation and reporting capabilities with the ability to adapt to the most complex healthcare environments” said Adam Bujnowski, Co-Founder and CTO. “Hospitals really appreciate the fact that no new IT skills or hardware is required to deploy our solution. Our AI NLP models have been developed in close cooperation with healthcare providers and trained on tens of thousands of clinical notes.”

The ServiceNow Built on Now program empowers partners to build, test, certify, distribute and sell applications for the Now Platform. Built on Now-designated solutions deliver Now Certified digital workflows for the Now Platform, at scale, through the ServiceNow Store, OEM, and Service Provider (SP) channels.

About Prudent Healthcare Technologies

Prudent Healthcare Technologies inc. is a Canadian startup in Toronto, Ontario and a ServiceNow technology partner. We build applications specifically for the healthcare industry and exclusively on the Now Platform®. Our First solution, Patient Safety 360, is now available for any ServiceNow healthcare customer. To be notified of more updates, please visit www.prudenthc.com

