Epstein–Barr Virus: Silencing the Enemy within

EBV, the kissing virus that produced infectious mononucleosis, infects over 95% of people. EBV causes 1-1.5% cancers worldwide and autoimmune diseases like systemic lupus erythematosus and multiple sclerosis. Electron-micrograph by Liza Gross (CC BY 2.5)

The EBV genome show strong selection against genetic elements called flipons that are more frequent in other types of Herpes viruses.