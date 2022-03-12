AI-LATAM Announces Stellar Speaker Lineup for Panama Artificial Intelligence Hybrid Event
AI-LATAM is the largest tech event series in Latin America with shows in Panama, the Dominican Republic and Miami.
Speakers include the Panama Ministry of Commerce, Simplilearn, SalesMasterAI, Microsoft, IBM, Oliver Wyman, Five9, GE Healthcare, Sanfer Pharma, H20.ai, Kantar, Texas State University, and more.”JUPITER, FL, USA, March 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AI-LATAM, the largest A.I. event series covering Latin America announces a stellar lineup of speakers for the March 23-26 event located in Panama City, Panama. This hybrid event will feature speakers from around the world both physically and virtually. Registrants and attendees will receive copies of the presentations. https://tinyurl.com/AI-LATAM-Zoom is the registration link and speakers and session information can be viewed there.
— Robert Merrill Fletcher, CEO
“I am also very proud of the fact that we also have a full program of A.I. solutions for small to medium sized businesses (SMBs) so this is a very helpful show for any executive. We cover voice AI, vision AI, NLU/NLP/ML, Smart Cities, Industrial AI, Sales AI, Educational AI, the Metaverse, Edge AI, Logistics AI, and more”, he concluded.
The Panama event this year is a hybrid event and is collocated with Expocomer, a 32-year-old event that this year expects 15,000 attendees and approximately 1000 exhibitors. Expocomer has a long history of innovation and business development throughout the LATAM area.
“AI-LATAM’s next events are in the Dominican Republic and Miami” continued Mr. Fletcher. “Events are back after the pandemic and should be a strong component of any company’s marketing strategy in the coming months. Relationships formed at face-to-face events are extremely important in the LATAM markets”.
