Derby Barracks/ DUI#1 Refusal

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A5000943

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Berlandy

STATION: Derby Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 03/11/2022 at 2259 hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 105, Island Pond

VIOLATION: DUI #1

ACCUSED: Sheila Alabarce

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Island Pond, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date VSP Troopers from the Derby Barracks received a report of a disturbance in Island Pond, Vermont and a person of interest was travelling on route 105. Troopers identified the vehicle and initiated an investigatory traffic stop. The operator was identified as Sheila Alabarce (38). She showed signs of impairment, was screened for DUI and subsequently taken into custody for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. Alabarce was processed at the Derby State Police barracks and issued a citation to appear in Essex County Superior Court Criminal Division on 03/29/2022.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/29/2022 at 1000 AM

COURT: Essex County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

Trooper Richard Berlandy

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby, Vermont 05829

Richard.Berlandy@Vermont.gov

802-334-8881