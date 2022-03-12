Derby Barracks/ DUI#1 Refusal
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A5000943
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Berlandy
STATION: Derby Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 03/11/2022 at 2259 hrs
INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 105, Island Pond
VIOLATION: DUI #1
ACCUSED: Sheila Alabarce
AGE: 38
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Island Pond, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date VSP Troopers from the Derby Barracks received a report of a disturbance in Island Pond, Vermont and a person of interest was travelling on route 105. Troopers identified the vehicle and initiated an investigatory traffic stop. The operator was identified as Sheila Alabarce (38). She showed signs of impairment, was screened for DUI and subsequently taken into custody for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. Alabarce was processed at the Derby State Police barracks and issued a citation to appear in Essex County Superior Court Criminal Division on 03/29/2022.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/29/2022 at 1000 AM
COURT: Essex County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
Trooper Richard Berlandy
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Road
Derby, Vermont 05829
802-334-8881