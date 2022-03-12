ZOOM AIRDROP on Stabila Blockchain ZOOM AIRDROP on Stabila Blockchain WEEK 2 Stabila Public Chain

Stabila announces ZOOM token airdrops for its new Financial marketplace

Decentralized Finance is The End of civil forfeiture” — Moneta Holdings CEO Daniel Varzari

MUMBAI, INDIA, March 12, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stabila is a leading blockchain and launchpad platform committed to fostering blockchain-financial growth and adoption by supporting and spearheading innovation in a rapidly growing and evolving financial technology space.With 40 successful project launches, industry-leading service, and expertise — coupled with the support of a large, consistently growing community of token holders — Stabila has established itself as the go-to launch platform in the blockchain financial sector.As an innovation leader, Stabila is positioning itself at the forefront of this exciting future. On Feb. 8 it introduced the ZOOM token, a groundbreaking new master product for financial tokens.Stabila Financial SpaceStabila FINANCIAL Space will feature an innovative financial-centric asset marketplace. The platform will cater solely to those assets and their ever-increasing, interconnected use cases, multiverse integrations, and the countless use cases still waiting to be discovered.Stabila FINANCIAL Space will address the shortcomings of current FINANCIAL marketplaces and their inability to adequately accommodate utility-based financial assets collections. Platform features will include lower fees and a user-friendly interface with intuitive, space-specific asset research tools.A new token and airdrop — ZOOM (Telegram: https://t.me/stabilastb While Stabila FINANCIAL Space will bring additional utility to Stabila’s native cryptocurrency, STB, the platform will also feature its unique utility token, ZOOM.Stabila is offering ZOOM tokens for sale; The price is $0.5. 25% of the tokens will be airdropped.Strategic snapshots taken for five weeks will determine the number of tokens each token holder receives. Each snapshot qualifies for 100 ZOOM tokens to one user.ZOOM provides owners with advantages such as the right to participate in initial offerings, and ZOOM features its benefits in Stabila FINANCIAL Space:Stabila’s snapshots and ZOOM token airdrops for Stabila users and FINANCIAL-holding wallets from certain blue-chip collections will facilitate a widespread and diverse launch of this new platform.ZOOM airdrop — eligibility guidelines and rulesThere are three ways to qualify to receive ZOOM token airdrops:ZOOM Airdrop will be performed for Stabila users for five weeks to welcome new community members with a mass campaign.Learn more about Stabila FINANCIAL Space and the ZOOM token here.About StabilaStabila is a blockchain financial-focused incubator and Launchpad ecosystem, empowering innovators and project developers through access to funding, community and partnership building, and a full support system to help drive the future of decentralized finances and blockchain.To learn more about ZOOM Airdrop, follow the links:

Moneta Holdings and Stabila Team